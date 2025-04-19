WrestleMania 41 Night 1: Live Blog, Highlights & Results
Let the action begin on WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The first show of the two-night WWE PLE extravaganza is headlined by the Triple Threat Match between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins, with Paul Heyman set to accompany Punk to the ring for his first WrestleMania main event.
Will Heyman’s influence help Punk score the win? Could Reigns get his revenge on Punk and “The Wiseman” with an emphatic victory? Or is Rollins going to land his own favor from Heyman to walk out the winner?
Elsewhere, four titles are on the line on WrestleMania Saturday.
Jey Uso, the winner of the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.
Things turned personal when Gunther left Jimmy Uso a bloody mess on a recent edition of Raw, and Jey is out for vengeance for his twin brother. Jey is seeking his first win against Gunther after “The Ring General” won the previous three matches between them.
Also, after a controversial road to WrestleMania 41, Women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair looks to settle the score with Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship.
Meanwhile, “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu aims for his first title win in WWE when he squares off with LA Knight for the United States Championship.
Speaking of titles, can The New Day win back the World Tag Team Championships when they clash with The War Raiders?
Other Non-title matches on the card include Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano, and Jade Cargill going one-on-one with Naomi.
WrestleMania 41 Card:
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk
Gunther (c) vs. 'Main Event' Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship
LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship
War Raiders (c) vs. New Day for the WWE World Tag Team Championships
Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
The Takedown on SI will have LIVE coverage of WrestleMania 41 starting at 6:45 p.m. ET.
WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Pre-Show Highlights
- There were several significant developments on the pre-show. For starters, Triple H made the shocking announcement that WWE has acquired AAA. It was announced earlier on NXT Stand & Deliver that WWE and AAA would combine for a Worlds Collide event on June 7 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
- Also, two announced participants for the WrestleMania 41 card have been or will be replaced. Rey Mysterio was injured during a tag team match on SmackDown, and Rey Fenix will sub in for him against El Grande Americano on tonight's card.
- Elsewhere, Bayley was "attacked" backstage earlier in the day, and Raw general manager Adam Pearce told Lyra Valkyria that she'll need to find a new partner for the WWE Tag Team Championship showdown against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on Sunday. According to a report by PWInsider, Bayley being removed from the match had been the creative plan for weeks.
WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Main Card
- Jellyroll sings "God Bless America" to kick off the show.
- Triple H narrates the opening video package, asking the question whether it's going to be "heroes or villains" that define their story. And then it's Triple H in the ring to officially welcome everyone to WrestleMania.
- Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship is the opener. Jey with an incredible entrance through the crowd, while the stoic Gunther brings his usual focus entering the fourth singles match between the two.
- Jey gains the momentum early with a bodyslam on the champion, but Gunther responds with a huge chop to send Jey off the top rope to the outside. Jey hits a spear for a near fall, then Gunther nearly gets a pin of his own with a powerbomb for two.
- Things pick up with Jey countering Gunther's offense into a spear and splash off the top for another near fall. However, Gunther hits Jey with the World Heavyweight title after the referee ducks out of the way, but it only gets a two count.