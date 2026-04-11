WrestleMania 42 Plans May Decrease Trick Williams' Odds of Beating Sami Zayn

The tide is turning for Sami Zayn, just not in a positive way.

Crowd reactions for the reigning Men's United States Champion used to be overwhelmingly favorable, but the emotional pendulum of the WWE Universe started to swing back in the other direction along the road to WrestleMania 42.

Zayn will put his title on the line next Sunday night inside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas against Trick Williams, who is undeniably one of the fastest rising stars on the main roster. As Sami has started to garner more boos from the audience, the cheers for Trick Willy have only grown louder.

Williams is preparing to step into the ring at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' for the first time in his career, and when he does, he'll be staring across at arguably one of the best WrestleMania performers in modern history.

While that may seem like a bit of a mismatch, Zayn is actually the perfect dance partner for Trick for a myriad of reasons. He's a consummate professional who can help lead his less experienced opponent (if need be) across the finish line and make him look damn good in the process. Also, the timing of their encounter could not have been better.

A Trick Williams babyface turn could come with a temporary setback at WrestleMania 42

Williams' popularity is reaching the point where the creative team will want to pull the trigger on a babyface turn. Conversely, Sami Zayn might be ready for his next heel run. The folks over at BodySlam are now reporting that WrestleMania 42 might be the place where both superstars cement their new status with the audience.

"Sources indicate to Bodyslam that WWE has discussed the idea of doing double turn with Zayn and Williams at WrestleMania due to Zayn having go home heat and Williams getting louder crowd reactions as the weeks go by," the report said.

Trick Williams | WWE

While the idea of a double turn does make sense, fans have to also realize that if they go that direction, Trick Williams may not be leaving Las Vegas with the Men's United States Championship (not a report, just speculation).

Two of the most well-executed double turns in WWE history saw the new babyface lose their respective matches. Bret Hart defeated Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13, while The Rock and The Corporation screwed Mankind out of the WWE Title at Survivor Series 1998.

Current betting odds have Williams as a heavy favorite to win the title, but do not be surprised if Sami Zayn finds a way to steal a victory if the company goes through with his heel turn. The creative team could also book Trick to win the championship and then have Sami do something dastardly after the match is over.

It'll be interesting to see how all of this plays out in eight days, but the possibility of a double turn definitely makes the outcome of the Men's United States Title Match a little less predictable. Either way, it's a near guarantee that Trick Williams will get his hands on the gold in the near future. His moment may just have to wait until after WrestleMania.