WWE SmackDown Preview (4/10/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The final episode of WWE SmackDown before the company takes over Las Vegas for WrestleMania week is taking place tonight in San Jose, California, and fireworks are to be expected when WWE Champion Cody Rhodes arrives at the Sap Center.

The American Nightmare was so fired up over the actions of Randy Orton and Pat McAfee last Friday night that he simply couldn't wait to get a few things off his chest. Rhodes cut a scathing promo on the popular ESPN personality in the heat of the moment, but what will happen now that Cody has had a week to plot out his next steps?

Never one to sit in silence, Pat McAfee has been using his talk show and social media to take digs at both Rhodes and CM Punk all week long. He continues to insist that Randy Orton has been sent by the wrestling and sports entertainment Gods to save the business, and he's also promising to deliver a massive surprise when SmackDown goes live on the USA Network.

Randy Orton is gonna save the business for future generations of wrestling fans. That’s so incredible to think about.. Very rarely do these types of obviously monumental moments happen in our lifetime.



My daughter and baby boy on the way are gonna have a WWE that is thriving.. a… pic.twitter.com/B3XpvhMZFx — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 9, 2026

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will also be in the house, and he's made a promise of his own. As his Unsanctioned Match with Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42 quickly approaches, McIntyre has vowed to expose the "real" Samoan Werewolf to the entire WWE Universe.

Sami Zayn was able to protect his spot at this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' when he successfully defended his Men's United States Championship against Carmelo Hayes last week, but immediately after the match was over, he was attacked by Trick Williams and rapper Lil Yachty.

WWE says Zayn will be seeking some payback later tonight, just eight days out from his upcoming title defense against Trick Willy.

Royce Keys | WWE

Finally, he has arrived. Fans have not seen Royce Keys since he debuted at the Royal Rumble back in January, but the company has announced that the big man will be making his first appearance on the Blue Brand roughly 30 minutes from where he grew up. The company has not said exactly what Keys will be doing, but he's expected to have the first singles match of his WWE career.

No other matches have been announced at this time, but WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill, Michin, B-Fab and Tiffany Stratton are all being advertised for the show locally.

Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown from San Jose, California. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be announced throughout the day.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV

WWE SmackDown start time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Sap Center, San Jose, California

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes responds to the assault by Randy Orton and Pat McAfee

Drew McIntyre vows to expose the "real" Jacob Fatu

Men's United States Champion Sami Zayn looks for payback against Trick Williams

Royce Keys makes his SmackDown debut