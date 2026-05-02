Wrestlers React to The New Day's WWE Departure

The New Day's WWE departure has sent shock waves through the wrestling world, with many names across the industry reacting to the news.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, otherwise known as The New Day, signed new multi-year WWE contracts back in 2025. But it has now been reported that TKO approached Kingston and Xavier to restructure their deals.

The duo declined and requested their release from the company, and it has been granted. They are expected to be under the standard 90-day non-compete deals.

The New Day joins JC Mateo (FKA Jeff Cobb) and Tonga Loa as the latest WWE departures following the two dozen releases that took place on April 24.

Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston | Netflix

The wrestling industry reacts to The New Day's WWE departure

Since the news of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston's WWE departure hit the internet, wrestlers and talents from multiple wrestling organizations have taken to social media to react to the shocking departures.

The New Day's former third member, Big E, took to his Instagram Stories to post an emotional piece of art featuring Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods walking down an alleyway with their New Day gear in a trash can.

You can check out that art below:

For those unaware of the reference, this is an iconic Spider-Man moment when Peter Parker made the decision to leave his alter ego behind.

Arguably, The New Day's greatest rivals within WWE, The Usos, took to social media to pay tribute to Kingston and Woods, tweeting out:

"My boys the ....NEW ....DAY Love uces," The Usos said in a post.

My boys the

….NEW

….DAY



Love uces — The Usos (@WWEUsos) May 2, 2026

One-half of the current WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest also took to social media to speak on The New Day's departure, tweeting out:

"Locker room hurts on this #NewDay. All love for @AustinCreedWins and @TrueKofi," Damian Priest said in a post.

Priest and Truth defeated Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles on the April 17 episode of SmackDown. This was Kingston's last match with the company.

TNA Wrestling commentator, Tom Hannifan, took to social media to post an image from KofiMania alongside a picture of Woods as Consequences Creed during his time with TNA. One-half of the current TNA World Tag Team Champions, Brian Myers, quote-tweeted Hannifan with a GIF, seemingly hopeful of a dream match against The New Day in the future.

When Fightful's Joel Pearl suggested that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods could save the current state of TNA's tag team division, Hollywood megastar and MLW Executive Producer Paul Walter Hauser responded with the reality that TNA likely can't afford to bring The New Day in, tweeting out:

"TNA factually cannot afford them. I say that with zero emotionality or bias. They've come too far to not go make millions and have dream matches in AEW. Logic," Paul Walter Hauser said in a post.

TNA factually cannot afford them. I say that with zero emotionality or bias. They’ve come too far to not go make millions and have dream matches in AEW. Logic. https://t.co/HW9Bi3wl8z — Paul Walter Hauser (@WrestlerHauser) May 2, 2026

Several AEW talents respond to The New Day's WWE departure

Perhaps the most active corner of the wrestling industry regarding news of The New Day's WWE departure is within AEW. It's being reported that multiple people in the company are already pushing management to sign the duo when they become available later this summer.

On top of that, several of their talents have taken to social media to show their support for Kingston and Xavier, including former two-time AEW World Champion MJF, who posted on his Instagram Stories to simply post: "It's a new day.... yes it is."

Cash Wheeler, who is very familiar with The New Day during his run in WWE as The Revival posted the following image on his social media:

Another heartfelt post came from Amanda Huber, who works behind the scenes at AEW and has a close connection with The New Day posted multiple images on social media that showed the team alongside her late husband, Brodie Lee (FKA Luke Harper). Tweeting the following caption:

"You'll never find better people in this business *blue heart emoji,*" Amanda Huber said in a post.

You’ll never find better people in this business 💙 pic.twitter.com/7fiZO2K1oC — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) May 2, 2026

Former TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa also took to Instagram to post several images of himself with The New Day, along with a very heartfelt message to the legendary tag team.

And in perhaps the funniest post of the day so far, Ricochet took to social media to speak on The New Day's departure, but chose to keep it light and funny, expressing his excitement to play them again in the fighting video game Tekken, tweeting out:

"Gonna be able to kick their ass in @Tekken again. It is indeed a New Day. #Ahaa," Ricochet said in a post.

Gonna be able to kick thier ass in @Tekken again. It is indeed a New Day. 👌🏽 #Ahaa — Lightskin Kingpin (@KingRicochet) May 2, 2026

Stay tuned to The Takedown on SI for the latest news on what's next for The New Day outside of WWE.