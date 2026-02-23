Inside WWE 2K26: Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze & More on the Game’s Latest Edition [Exclusive]

Just when you start to believe that there's no way to improve on the previous year, the creators behind Visual Concepts come to the table with the latest edition of WWE's flagship video game franchise.

WWE 2K26 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2 and more early next month, with both the standard and multiple deluxe editions (King of Kings, Attitude Era and Monday Night Wars) being made available for purchase.

The Takedown on SI had the opportunity to take part in WWE 2K26 Creator Fest this past Thursday afternoon at the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and while I'm no gaming expert, this year's edition of the game certainly appears to be equipped with the best graphics and smoothest in-ring action to date. And it's not just me saying it.

WWE Superstar, content creator, and writer Tyler Breeze has a relationship with wrestling games that spans multiple decades now, and he learned a long time ago that there's no such thing as a peak.

“I remember games from the NES, which I think was just called pro wrestling, and it was not good, but it was like, oh, this is cool, 'cause I like wrestling. And then Super Nintendo came out with a couple games and all of a sudden you get Bam Bam Bigelow in there and Bret Hart… but it didn't really get real until No Mercy. And then No Mercy was like, they can't get better than this. This is the best the wrestling can ever be. And then here we are, it always gets better.”

The realistic gameplay stretches across the 2K catalog, whether it be wrestling, basketball or golf, and will oftentimes trick the eyes of the casual viewer, even if only for a brief moment.

“There are some times when my wife will look and she'll go, 'Are you watching a game or playing?'” Breeze said. “You don't take it for granted, but you don't fully appreciate it until you see it through someone else's eyes who has never been a part of it.”

Liv Morgan | WWE 2K26

Breeze, alongside one of his best friends and the co-operator of the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, Xavier Woods, had the opportunity to consult on the MyGM mode for WWE 2K26. A feature that briefly debuted 20 years ago and is now a staple for gamers across the globe.

“It was one of those things that me and Woods just played for fun and all of a sudden [we] became a part of what we see now. And to be kind of the figureheads of it is really, really cool. We appreciate the game so much. We hope that you guys also appreciate that mode.”

Xavier Woods is currently out of action with a shoulder injury, which he continues to rehab and is hopeful won't keep him out for too much longer, but it definitely did not stop him from walking the red carpet in a mighty fine purple suit this past Thursday.

While briefly chatting with The Takedown on SI, the 13-time WWE Tag Team Champion really put over next-gen consoles and the ability that game developers have to put forth a visually stunning product. He was particularly pleased with his own aesthetic in WWE 2K26 this year.

“I just saw my entrance and finally, finally, I look incredible,” Woods said, partially in character (?). “There's been so many years where someone, who in real life doesn't have as good of a body as I do, their model is better for some reason. And this one, finally I look right. I look exactly how I look in real life and it's chef's kiss.”

This is far from the first rodeo for either Xavier Woods or Tyler Breeze, who first appeared as playable characters in WWE 2K15 and WWE 2K16 respectively, but for someone like Joe Hendry, WWE 2K26 will mark his official debut for the franchise.

Not only will the smiling face of the reigning NXT Champion be gracing the game for the first time, but all players who pre-order the standard version of the game, featuring cover star CM Punk, will also receive a Joe Hendry Pack that includes a shirt cosmetic item, MyFACTION EVO card and more.

“It means everything, because video games were what got me into professional wrestling,” Hendry said on the red carpet. “Having gone through that process as a teenager of just loving the games, and then discovering the business and wanting to become a wrestler, and having the courage to follow that dream and doing it, to now be in the video game… It’s an unbelievable feeling to know that I can be a part of something that's gonna create new wrestling fans.”

Building a connection and fanbase through gaming

Joe Hendry | WWE 2K26

That's a sentiment that is shared by Ethan Page. Before accidentally insulting him with an off-the-cuff WCW/nWo Revenge Van Hammer reference — it's a long story, but he had every right to storm off (hopefully in jest) — the reigning NXT North American Champion spoke very eloquently about his second appearance in a 2K game.

“It's insanely surreal,” Page said. “I ran into Trish Stratus earlier and was joking with her about how she was like a loading screen on one of the SmackDown games I used to play. Now I am one of those characters.”

And as a playable character, Ethan Page is very aware of the opportunity that exists for both his brand and his fanbase to expand.

“You’ve got people that are gonna buy the game 'cause CM Punk's on the cover and they're gonna learn who Ethan Page is. I come in with a championship, I'm gonna be North American Champion. The second you put the disc in or download the game or whatever the hell you do. So for me it's insanely surreal. I'm a part of history.”

WWE 2K26 boasts a roster of over 400 playable characters, which is the largest yet in franchise history, and gives fans the opportunity to put on a countless number of dream matches.

It's a massive collection of talent that includes cover star CM Punk, the recently retired John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, IYO SKY, Andre the Giant, Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Seth Rollins, Stephanie Vaquer, Eddie Guerrero, Liv Morgan, Bret “Hitman” Hart, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, and making her first appearance in the game, Blake Monroe.

The former NXT Women's North American Champion told the Takedown on SI that her big WWE 2K26 reveal actually outdid the NFL's big game (as far as social numbers) for a brief period of time earlier this month.

“I just got done watching this little show called the Super Bowl and I see I'm trending,” Monroe said. “I was number one on trending for like five minutes, because [WWE 2K26] posted my entrance.”

Blake said she wasn't entirely certain that she would be in the game this year until she caught a glimpse of her character's sneak peek on social media.

“Obviously, you get scanned, but it's not a guarantee. And that’s how I found out was my entrance [being posted online]. And it was perfect. Whoever did it has been studying the part, because it was absolutely perfect. It's one of my favorite costumes, the hat, makeup, everything. They slayed it and just watching it I was [getting] teary-eyed.”

It’s only fitting for the Best in the World to share the #WWE2K26 Showcase Trailer. - CM Punk pic.twitter.com/GWwRA5p59M — #WWE2K26 (@WWEgames) February 10, 2026

Four new match types have been added to the latest edition of the game: I Quit, Inferno, Three Stages of Hell, and Dumpster. One of the new voices of WWE that will be on the call for all the hard-hitting action this year is SmackDown color commentator Wade Barrett.

The five-time Intercontinental Champion and accomplished promo man says that he found the transition from the ring to the commentary desk to be very natural. It wasn't as natural lending his voice for WWE 2K26, but he did his best to match the energy of a major Premium Live Event to give the fans a fully immersive experience.

“It's really easy calling real time at WrestleMania where Brock Lesnar runs in and destroys everyone and wins the championship,” Barrett said. “I feel that emotion, I get excited. But to do that at 9 a.m., in your bedroom with headphones on and you gotta pretend it's the main event of WrestleMania, it's a lot more difficult. You have to manufacture that energy and you have to really become an actor for that moment.”

The King of Kings, Attitude Era and Monday Night Wars editions of WWE2K26 are all scheduled for worldwide release on Friday, March 6, with the Standard CM Punk cover edition to follow on Friday, March 13. All versions are available for pre-order now.

