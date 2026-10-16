WWE and Montez Ford Facing Lawsuit Over 'Lap Dance' Entrance

It's all fun and games for WWE Superstar Montez Ford until he finds himself on the opposite end of a very surprising lawsuit.

On the July 6 episode of WWE Raw, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, the Street Profits, lost the World Tag Team Titles to Bron Breakker and Austin Theory of The Vision at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

But it's what took place before the match began that has led to a lawsuit against Ford and WWE in the Circuit Court of Cook County.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford | WWE

Montez Ford and WWE being sued by a security guard over an unwanted sexualized “lap dance”

According to Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling, a Cook County Sheriff's officer who was working at the Allstate Arena as an off-duty security guard for the July 6 episode of WWE Raw, has filed a lawsuit against the company and Montez Ford over an "unwanted sexualized lap dance" at the event during the Street Profits' entrance.

The lawsuit alleges 14 counts, including assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and violations of the Illinois Gender Violence Act. Due to this incident, Lucas claims that he has "suffered humiliation, embarrassment, and emotional distress."

The "lap dance" incident likely happened during an international commercial break on WWE Raw, as the on-demand episode on Netflix cuts to a break earlier in the Street Profits' entrance. Still, clips from international commercial breaks often make their way online via social media, and this was no exception.

Lucas states in the lawsuit that Ford "danced toward him without warning and without his consent." The video making its way online has led to him and his children being "mocked and ridiculed" over the incident. WWE had not responded to POST Wrestling by Thursday evening with a response to the lawsuit. You can check out the "lap dance" for yourself above.

Where is Montez Ford?

Oddly enough, Montez Ford hasn't been seen on WWE programming since dropping the titles back to The Vision in July.

This was after the Street Profits had already disappeared from WWE programming for six months before returning to weekly television back in April. There are no current reports that suggest that either Ford or his tag team partner Dawkins are currently injured.

The Street Profits | WWE

So why the Street Profits are currently absent from WWE programming is anyone's guess, but it's unlikely this lawsuit is the reason for Ford's absence, since it was filed just yesterday.

Stay tuned to the Takedown on SI for more information on this situation as it becomes available.