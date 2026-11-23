Survivor Series: WarGames is just days away, and the final stop along the road to Houston, Texas will be in Wichita, Kansas as WWE has a double taping for Raw and SmackDown scheduled tonight.

The flagship show will hit the air two hours earlier than usual, and the reigning World Heavyweight Champion will be in the building when the broadcast emanates from the Intrust Bank Arena.

Roman Reigns is preparing to lead his family into battle this Saturday night when The Bloodline takes on The 946 in the Men's WarGames Match, but it'll be Royce Keys' crew that will walk into Survivor Series with the match advantage. Cruz Montana and Carmelo Hayes earned it via their win over The Usos last Monday Night, and The OTC will address that defeat later this evening.

Jade Cargill earned the advantage for her team in the Women's WarGames Match this past Friday night on SmackDown when she defeated Charlotte Flair. Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer will now look to build up a bit of momentum ahead of Saturday's Premium Live Event when they take on two members of Fatal Influence in a tag team match tonight on WWE Raw.

Lyra Valkyria and Sol Ruca will bring their recent backstage bickering out to the ring when they face each other in singles competition tonight, and the Men's Intercontinental Championship will be on the line as well. Ethan Page will defend his title for the first time since taking it from Chad Gable when he goes up against AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix.

"How bad do you want to win?"



Who does @CodyRhodes have in mind for the 5th member of Team USA?! 👀@CMPunk pic.twitter.com/5pD0sxgJEO — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026

Finally, both Cody Rhodes and CM Punk will be live on WWE Raw tonight to reveal the fifth member of Team USA. The Survivor Series "co-captains" had Men's United States Champion Trick Williams in place this past Friday night, but he suffered an injury during his match with Damian Priest and will not be cleared to compete in time.

The American Nightmare appeared to have another option lined up by the end of the night, but it sounds like Punk may not be too happy with who he's chosen. Who will it be, and who will be the final member of Team Mexico? We'll all find out in just a few short hours.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Oba Femi and many others are also expected to be in Wichita for tonight's show. Here are all the details we currently know. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be announced prior to the broadcast going live on Netflix.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas

WWE Raw card:

Roman Reigns | Netflix

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns to appear ahead of the Men's WarGames Match

Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio announce their final team members for USA vs. Mexico Five-on-Five Elimination Match

Ethan Page (c) vs. AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Fatal Influence vs. Bayley & Stephanie Vaquer

Lyra Valkyria vs. Sol Ruca