WWE Announces Special Black Friday Sale For WrestleMania 42 In Las Vegas

WWE and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority jointly announced Monday morning that individual event tickets for WrestleMania 42, taking place at Allegiant Stadium Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, will go on sale on Black Friday.

Starting Friday, November 28 at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT), fans can be the first in line to secure individual event tickets to WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday exclusively on Ticketmaster's website.

All fans who purchase individual event tickets on Black Friday will receive a limited-edition t-shirt inspired by the Las Vegas-themed WrestleMania 42. The shirt will feature WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. This exclusive Black Friday offer ends at 11:59 p.m. PT.

WWE has announced that individual event tickets for #WrestleMania 42, taking place Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at @AllegiantStadm in @LasVegas, will go on sale on Black Friday!



MORE INFO: https://t.co/u1DHYstegF pic.twitter.com/mlQJcHXwl8 — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2025

Additionally, WrestleMania 42 Priority Pass ticket packages are now available from the exclusive hospitality partner. On Location, offering fans premium seating, a dedicated entrance, and more.

Fans can also still purchase two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania 42 via Ticketmaster.

Back in June, WWE and LVCVA announced that WrestleMania would return to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World following a record-breaking WrestleMania 41 earlier this year at Allegiant Stadium.

WrestleMania 42 will mark the third time Las Vegas has hosted WWE’s biggest event of the year, with WrestleMania IX taking place at Caesar's Palace back on April 4, 1993.

WrestleMania will soon take place outside of North America for the first time

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque opening WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas | WWE.com

WrestleMania 42 will be the last time for WWE fans to attend the annual event in the United States until 2028 at the earliest.

It was announced earlier this year that the 'Showcase of the Immortals' will be heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in April 2027. It will be the first time in WrestleMania history that the two-night extravaganza will be held outside of North America.

Host cities beyond 2027 have not yet been announced, but both Indianapolis, Indiana and New Orleans, Louisiana have deals in place with WWE for future WrestleMania events.

New Orleans was originally announced as the host city for WrestleMania 42, before the company pivoted back to Las Vegas for the second consecutive year. The Big Easy received next year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event as part of its compensation for the late adjustment.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

WWE Raw On Netflix Preview [11/17/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Gunther Breaks Silence On WWE Return Ahead Of Huge Monday Night Raw

Ric Flair Explains Reason For Leaving AEW Dynamite On Wednesday Night

Major Update On TNA's New Media Rights Deal (Exclusive)