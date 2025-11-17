WWE Raw On Netflix Preview [11/17/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

All good things must come to an end.

A week after winning the Men's Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career, John Cena returns to the world's most famous arena to say good-bye to Monday Night Raw.

WWE's flagship show will go live at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the 'Greatest of All-Time' will be kicking off the show on Netflix. Moreover, John Cena has heavily indicated that he's in the Big Apple for one last fight on a Monday night.

Tomorrow night on @netflix is the end of an era in WWE. Don’t miss the final episode of #WWERaw U will ever C ME perform in. No better stage than the iconic @TheGarden to chant “Let’s Go Cena” or “Cena Sucks!”



Whatever it is, The Last Time is Now because after this … I can’t… — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 16, 2025

The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion will have just two appearances left in his Hall of Fame career after tonight, with his final match set to take place at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 in the Nation's Capital.

The tournament to determine his final opponent will continue on Raw with two more opening round match-ups. It will be former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther taking on NXT's Je'Von Evans, and Solo Sikoa will face off against a mystery opponent.

Could another massive surprise be in store following Zack Ryder's return to WWE this past Friday night on SmackDown?

Will Maxxine Dupri shock the world tonight? She has one more opportunity to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship when she takes on The Man Becky Lynch, and WWE fans will hear from Nikki Bella as well.

The WWE Hall of Famer blindsided Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer last week with her own title belt, and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has promised that Nikki will explain her actions later this evening.

The push toward Survivor Series: WarGames will also continue, with World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY all expected to be at the Garden. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri | WWE

Will the third time be the charm? Maxxine Dupri already owns two victories over the greatest female performer in the history of WWE, one via count out and the other by disqualification. She'll have to find a way to pin or submit Becky Lynch tonight if she wants to win her first singles title.

The Man has found herself in a rut lately. She hasn't won a match since Clash in Paris back in August and frustration has clearly started to boil over. Lynch says Maxxine doesn't stand a chance tonight, but through two matches thus far, Big Time Bex has not been able to keep Dupri down.

The 'Last Time is Now' Opening Round Match

Gunther vs. Je'Von Evans | WWE

Je'Von Evans is arguably the most exciting prospect to come through NXT in several years. The 21-year-old is a walking highlight reel, but will his aerial athletics be any match for the ground and pound style of the Ring General?

Gunther has missed the last several months of action with a nose injury and is looking to build himself back up following his loss to World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk at SummerSlam. After already retiring Goldberg this year, he has to be considered a favorite to do that same to John Cena.

The 'Last Time is Now' Opening Round Match

Solo Sikoa vs. Mystery Opponent | WWE

Solo Sikoa owns one of the most dominant victories over John Cena in the future Hall of Famer's career. The former Tribal Chief essentially squashed the 'Greatest of All-Time' at Crown Jewel 2023 and he'd love the opportunity to spoil Cena's retirement match by doing it again.

Sikoa has a tough challenge ahead of him tonight, however, as he won't know who he'll be facing in his first round tournament match-up until they are introduced. As we saw Friday night on SmackDown when Zack Ryder returned to battle LA Knight, Solo's opponent could turn out to be anyone.

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw Time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

WWE Raw Location:

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

WWE Raw Card:

Men's Intercontinental Champion John Cena makes his final appearance ever on Monday Night Raw

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

The 'Last Time is Now' Opening Round Match: Gunther vs. Je'Von Evans

The 'Last Time is Now' Opening Round Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Mystery Opponent

Nikki Bella explains why she attacked Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer

