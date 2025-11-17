Ric Flair Explains Reason For Leaving AEW Dynamite On Wednesday Night

Last week's Blood and Guts edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the infamous Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. That building has been the site of many infamous pro wrestling moments over the years. Greensboro is Flair Country, and the Nature Boy Ric Flair is synonymous with the market.

Flair and former rival Ricky Steamboat were on hand for the show, but only one appeared on television. On Monday morning, Flair issued an apology for being on hand for the show but not appearing in front of fans, as he was forced to leave early.

During the show and in between Blood and Guts matches, Steamboat was brought out to the ring by Tony Schiavone. Schiavone interviewed Steamboat about his legacy in Greensboro, but they were then interrupted by FTR.

Ric Flair | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

FTR walked to the ring and disrespected Steamboat. They then tried to attack him, but weren't able to because FTR's Full Gear opponents, Brodido, made the save. Seemingly, Flair would have been involved in this segment in some capacity.

Ric Flair issues public apology to AEW fans

Flair was forced to leave the building before he could get involved in any of the action. In a post to X on Monday morning, Flair explained what happened and why he didn't appear.

Ric Flair on AEW Collision | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

"I want to apologize to everyone for having to leave the AEW show early last Wednesday due to my rotator cuff injury," Flair wrote. "I appreciate Tony Khan giving me the opportunity to be on the show. It was nice catching up with all the great talent and Ricky Steamboat. I look forward to being invited again. After I have my shoulder healed up, I'll be back up and running. I just wanted you all to know that I would never disappoint you intentionally."

Flair had a working deal with AEW in 2023 and 2024, but didn't appear for the company in any significant capacity. Flair is a 16-time world champion and a multiple-time member of the WWE Hall of Fame.

I Want To Apologize To Everyone For Having To Leave The @AEW Show Early Last Wednesday Due To My Rotator Cuff Injury. I Appreciate @TonyKhan Giving Me The Opportunity To Be On The Show. It Was Nice Catching Up With All The Great Talent And Ricky Steamboat. I Look Forward To Being… pic.twitter.com/sxGkBmRcET — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 17, 2025

As for Brodido and FTR, they will clash for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear on November 22.

Other announced matches for the show include Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship, Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship, Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe in a TNT Championship match, and much more.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Major Update On TNA's New Media Rights Deal (Exclusive)

3 Options For John Cena’s Opponent On His Final WWE Raw At Madison Square Garden

AEW Wrestler Rebel Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Ric Flair Net Worth 2025