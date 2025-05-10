WWE Backlash 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
A 25-year long rivalry will come to a close as John Cena and Randy Orton face each other one last time.
WWE Backlash goes live tonight from the Enterprise Center in The Viper's hometown of St. Louis, and Orton has the daunting task of rescuing the business that he loves by halting Cena's dastardly plans to retire it's top prize.
The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion says that the WWE Universe cannot count on Randy Orton to come through when it matters most and Cena is vowing to kill the legend of the Legend Killer later tonight in front of his family, friends and adoring fans.
Lyra Valkyria will defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship for the first time on a Premium Live Event when she takes on her former mentor. Becky Lynch has shown her true self to world these past few weeks with assaults on both Bayley and Valkyria. The Man claims she was simply taking out the garbage and now she's out to save the Women's IC Title from the recycle bin.
Jacob Fatu has been a dominant competitor since arriving in WWE, but winning the Men's United States Championship has painted a huge target on his back. Dominik Mysterio has been feeling the same kind of heat since he won the Men's Intercontinental Championship. Both men face huge challenges Backlash, but perhaps no one has a bigger mountain to climb tonight than Pat McAfee.
The popular Raw commentator and ESPN host is set to go one-on-one with a very pissed off Gunther. Here's everything you need to know about WWE Backlash.
Pat McAfee vs. Gunther
Gunther has been on a warpath ever since he lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. His first targets were the men who called the match, taking issue with what they had to say about him in the run up to and after the 'Showcase of the Immortals'. Pat McAfee came to the rescue of Michael Cole without hesitation, but now finds himself as the soul focus of Gunther's wrath. The Ring General says only by the grace of God will McAfee survive the night.
Men's United States Championship Fatal 4-Way
Jacob Fatu may be all gas and no breaks, but is his Men's United States Championship reign about to be run off the road? He'll defend his title for the first time tonight in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest and LA Knight. It's a challenge that the Samoan Werewolf is ready to meet head-on and he's promising to dog walk each and every competitor that SmackDown GM Nick Aldis has thrown in front of him.
Men's Intercontinental Championship Match
Dominik Mysterio is finding out the hard way just how difficult it is to hold WWE's workhorse title. It's only been three weeks since he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 and he's about to defend it for the second time against Penta. The man with zero fear is looking to cap off his arrival in WWE with championship gold, but he's been unable to overcome the numbers game of the Judgment Day thus far. Will tonight be the night he finds a way?
Women's Intercontinental Championship Match
Love her or hate her, there's no denying what Becky Lynch has accomplished in WWE. The Man has shattered glass ceiling, after glass ceiling, through sheer determination to prove that she's the best. The Greatest of All-Time has another opportunity to add to her already Hall of Fame resume when she challenges for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Will Lyra Valkyria once again be able to rise to the occasion and move to 2-0 against Big Time Bex?
WWE Championship Match
John Cena's retirement tour has quickly dissolved into a revenge tour. The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion claims to have been the victim of a 25-year long toxic relationship with the WWE Universe and he's determined to pay them back by ruining professional wrestling. Longtime rival Randy Orton is the first man to step up to the challenge of protecting the business and his own family's legacy by saving the WWE Championship from obscurity.
WWE Backlash start time:
Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
WWE Backlash location:
Location: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri
How To Watch WWE Backlash:
Streaming: Peacock (United States), Netflix (International)