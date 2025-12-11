WWE Reportedly Working On Surprises For Saturday Night's Main Event
Time is almost up.
It's hard to believe, but John Cena is just two days away from retirement. The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion will face Gunther in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend, in what will likely be one of the more special shows that WWE has put together in some time.
If there's one thing WWE is prone to do, however, it's taking a big moment and trying to make it even bigger. And that appears to be the case with John Cena's last hurrah as an active competitor.
Saturday Night's Main Event Surprises
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported Thursday morning that the company is actively working to pull off some 'surprises' inside of the Capital One Center Saturday night.
PWInsider did not provide any information about what those surprises may be, but there have been rumors of President Donald Trump's attendance ever since Washington D.C. was announced as the host city for the event. To be clear, there has been absolutely zero confirmation that The President will be at the show as of this writing.
After missing out on the previous Saturday Night's Main Event, it's already been reported that WWE Hall of Famer Jesse 'The Body' Ventura will be returning to the Peacock broadcast in some capacity this weekend.
In addition to Cena versus Gunther, a series of WWE/NXT exhibition matches will be held this weekend. Most notably, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is going one-on-one with NXT Champion Oba Femi.
The Nigerian native defeated Ricky Saints at NXT Deadline last weekend to win back the title and earn the match against The American Nightmare on the show.
We'll provide additional information on any surprises that may be in store for Saturday Night's Main Event, just as soon as an update becomes available.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Match Card (Announced):
John Cena's Final Match vs. Gunther
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. NXT Champion Oba Femi
Bayley vs. Sol Ruca
World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans & TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream
Gunther Sees Match With John Cena As A Passing Of The Torch Moment
Major Update On The Status Of John Cena's Last WWE Match Against Gunther
WWE Management Reportedly Very High On Newest SmackDown Roster Member
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com