WWE Reportedly Working On Surprises For Saturday Night's Main Event

Time is almost up.

It's hard to believe, but John Cena is just two days away from retirement. The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion will face Gunther in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend, in what will likely be one of the more special shows that WWE has put together in some time.

If there's one thing WWE is prone to do, however, it's taking a big moment and trying to make it even bigger. And that appears to be the case with John Cena's last hurrah as an active competitor.

John Cena | WWE

Saturday Night's Main Event Surprises

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported Thursday morning that the company is actively working to pull off some 'surprises' inside of the Capital One Center Saturday night.

PWInsider did not provide any information about what those surprises may be, but there have been rumors of President Donald Trump's attendance ever since Washington D.C. was announced as the host city for the event. To be clear, there has been absolutely zero confirmation that The President will be at the show as of this writing.

After missing out on the previous Saturday Night's Main Event, it's already been reported that WWE Hall of Famer Jesse 'The Body' Ventura will be returning to the Peacock broadcast in some capacity this weekend.

Jesse Ventura | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In addition to Cena versus Gunther, a series of WWE/NXT exhibition matches will be held this weekend. Most notably, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is going one-on-one with NXT Champion Oba Femi.

The Nigerian native defeated Ricky Saints at NXT Deadline last weekend to win back the title and earn the match against The American Nightmare on the show.

We'll provide additional information on any surprises that may be in store for Saturday Night's Main Event, just as soon as an update becomes available.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Match Card (Announced):

John Cena vs. Gunther | WWE

John Cena's Final Match vs. Gunther

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. NXT Champion Oba Femi

Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans & TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater

