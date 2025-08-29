WWE Clash in Paris Predictions: Will Logan Paul Knock Out & Knock Off John Cena?
The Peacock era of main roster Premium Live Events comes to a close this Sunday afternoon as WWE Clash in Paris emanates from the LDLC Arena.
John Cena will wrestling one of the final matches of his career when he takes on social media megastar Logan Paul. Will the Maverick be able to upset the 'Greatest of All-Time' just weeks before he retires his jorts for good?
Will Seth Rollins be able to fend off three of the top Superstars on Monday Night Raw to successfully defend his World Heavyweight Championship? Will Nikki Bella be able to add her her Hall of Fame resume by beating Becky Lynch to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship?
Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to attempt to answer those questions and more. They've offered up their final thoughts and predictions for Sunday's big show in France.
Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match
This is one of those scenarios where the real winner is the viewer. At 47-years-old, Sheamus continues to put together some of the best in-ring work of his entire career and a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match is just the kind of environment where he really thrives.
The banger potential for this one is off the charts, but we all like Rusev to pick up the win and hopefully ramp up his WWE return tour to another gear.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Rusev
Zack Heydorn: Rusev
Blake Lovell: Rusev
Roman Reigns vs. Big Bronson Reed
This is such a great spot for Bronson Reed, who has really discovered something with his new Tribal Thief persona. He has all the talent in the world to be a major player for years to come, and WWE could really enhance their investment in him with a win over Roman Reigns.
That said, we all feel like this will be a dominant showing that ends in a loss to the Tribal Chief. Reed may still stand tall, however, with a post match assault to write Reigns off television for his Street Fighter commitments.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Roman Reigns
Zack Heydorn: Roman Reigns
Blake Lovell: Roman Reigns
Women's Intercontinental Championship Match
Whether you love her or hate her, you cannot deny that Becky Lynch came back to WWE ready to work. The Man will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship for the sixth time this Sunday against Nikki Bella.
This will be a big bench test match for the WWE Hall of Famer as she works her way back to form. Look for Lynch to retain the title, but a great performance for Bella in her first singles PLE match in seven years will be a victory all its own.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Becky Lynch
Zack Heydorn: Becky Lynch
Blake Lovell: Becky Lynch
World Heavyweight Championship Fatal 4-Way
Fatal 4-Way Matches certainly give off the illusion that anyone could walk away the winner, but that's just not the case here, even with three of the top babyfaces that Monday Night Raw has to offer going up against the Visionary. It's way too early for Seth Rollins to drop the title, and he's not going to this Sunday.
We like Punk and Knight to eliminate each other from the conclusion of the match, which should open the door for Rollins to beat Jey Uso with help from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Seth Rollins
Zack Heydorn: Seth Rollins
Blake Lovell: Seth Rollins
John Cena vs. Logan Paul
John Cena has very limited dates left in his WWE career and even fewer matches. Would WWE really spoil one of them by having him lose to Logan Paul? Yes, they would. There's no doubt that heavy consideration is being given to putting the Maverick over. Cena himself may even want to do it, but it's hard to see the creative team pulling that trigger.
The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion will likely come out of this bout on top, ahead of his likely showdown with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: John Cena
Zack Heydorn: John Cena
Blake Lovell: John Cena
