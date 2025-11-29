Original WWE WrestleMania 42 Main Event Plans Revealed

The road to WWE WrestleMania 42 is about to get underway, and creative plans are beginning to take shape regarding the main event. In fact, some have changed along the way, per a new report.

Earlier this week, it was noted by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer that WWE was expected to tease the main event of WrestleMania 42 in the upcoming Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

There, The Vision (Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker) will battle Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and The Usos inside the cage.

Meltzer said initially that the main event was initially rumored to involve Seth Rollins, prior to his getting injured at WWE Crown Jewel. As a result, it is expected that it will instead involve Reigns battling either Rhodes (who he has faced twice before at WrestleMania) or CM Punk.

In a new update in the Wrestling Observer newsletter, Meltzer states outright that the planned main event for WrestleMania Sunday (and thus, the entire show) was indeed supposed to be Reigns battling Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Even though there is a possibility that Rollins may be back in time for WrestleMania, it does not appear that match will be in the cards any longer.

Seth Rollins Injury Throws Off WWE Plans

Rollins was in the midst of a major push on WWE television prior to injuring his shoulder against Rhodes in Australia at Crown Jewel.

Seth Rollins | WWE

The future WWE Hall of Famer defeated Punk and Reigns at WrestleMania 41 in the main event of the first show, aligning with Paul Heyman and laying the groundwork for The Vision.

MORE: WWE Survivor Series 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

He had returned after faking an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this summer, all while he was holding the Money in the Bank briefcase. Following Punk beating Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the end of SummerSlam Saturday, Rollins returned, revealing his injury was a farce, and cashed in his briefcase to win the title.

Punk and Rollins were likely set on a collision course for another title match, but Rollins hurt his shoulder to the point that he required surgery. Two nights later, he would be taken out by Breakker and Reed, effectively ending his run as the leader of The Vision and leaving the creative future of his character in the air.

