WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Predictions: Which Teams Will Emerge Victorious?

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames emanates from Petco Park, the home of Major League Baseball's San Diego Padres, this Saturday night and the show will feature two of the most stacked WarGames matches in history.

Will the babyface Avengers team of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and The Usos be able to put their egos aside long enough to topple Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre and The Vision? Will Becky Lynch, the greatest female superstar in WWE history, once again courageously carry her team to victory inside of the daunting double cage?

Can Nikki Bella put a stamp on her Hall of Fame career by winning the Women's World Championship, and will John Cena be successful in his first-ever defense of the Men's Intercontinental Championship?

Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back for another PLE predictions show and they have combed over each of these match-ups and discussed the most probable outcomes for Saturday night.

Women's World Championship Match

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella | WWE

None of us has any issue with this Women's World Title feud taking place, but the timing of this match is just way off. It feels like the only reason it's happening this weekend is because Nikki Bella is from San Diego. The WWE Hall of Famer is a natural heel, and it's nice to see her return to her comfort zone, but in the ring, she has one singles victory on her resume dating back to 2018.

It would have been nice for the WWE creative team to take their time in building up to this match by having Bella go on a decent win streak and firmly re-establish herself as a legit contender. Unless Brie Bella makes her long-awaited return to help her sister out with a little twin magic, it's really hard to see Nikki going over La Primera, even with the home-field advantage.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Stephanie Vaquer

Zack Heydorn: Stephanie Vaquer

Blake Lovell: Stephanie Vaquer

Men's Intercontinental Championship Match

John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio | WWE

It's entirely possible that John Cena has already picked up the last win of his career. The first of his final two matches will see Dominik Mysterio challenge The 'Greatest of All-Time' for the Men's Intercontinental Championship. After dropping the title to Cena in his hometown of Boston, Dirty Dom is hoping a little San Diego home cooking will help him win it back.

Spoiler alert, that's exactly what's going to happen. Cena's victory over Dom back on November 10 was only done to allow John to go out on top in Titletown and to finally win the one championship that had evaded him during his Hall of Fame career. The IC Title adds nothing to the spectacle that will be Cena's last match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Dom finds a way to steal this one on Saturday.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Dominik Mysterio

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Dominik Mysterio

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Dominik Mysterio

Women's WarGames Match

Women's WarGames Match | WWE

Strap in, folks, this is going to be a good one. In addition to being a dominant in-ring competitor, Rhea Ripley knows how to pick a WarGames squad. Even with the talent on the heel side of the cage, it's almost unfair to have IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and AJ Lee flanking the Nightmare. Becky Lynch is the greatest female superstar of all time, but can even she counter that star power?

The answer is no. The Man's false facade of confidence and cockiness will come to a head Saturday night. At some point, whether she's left high and dry or her teammates are all taken out, Big Time Becks will be left to face all five of her opponents on her own. It will not go well. Look for AJ Lee to score the win in her first-ever cage match, with referee Jessika Carr right there to call for the bell.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Team Ripley

Zack Heydorn: Team Ripley

Blake Lovell: Team Ripley

Men's WarGames Match

Men's WarGames Match | WWE

Can they possibly co-exist? That's the question the WWE creative wants us to ask with World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns all on the same WarGames Team. This match has clearly been booked as the catalyst for next year's WrestleMania season, and with that in mind, let's hope they have something other than the obvious in mind.

Roman Reigns challenging for either the WWE or World Heavyweight Championship next year in Vegas has already been teased, but what about the one he doesn't target? This match should be used to elevate Bron Breakker by having him pin CM Punk to pick up the win for his team, thus proving that WWE isn't allergic to pushing someone under 30 to the top. Bad guys win one way or another.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Team Vision

Zack Heydorn: Team Vision

Blake Lovell: Team Vision

