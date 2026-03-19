WWE Creative Working on Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions

The last time Montez Ford and Angelo Dakwins, The Street Profits, made an appearance on WWE television was back during a taping of WWE Main Event in which they faced and defeated Los Garza. That aired back on November 1st last year.

Their last appearance on SmackDown was all the way back in October, with little explanation given for why they've been gone. The duo has since been working on NXT live events, facing off against DarkState, Charlie Dempsey, and Lexis King.

Plans to get The Street Profits back on television

The Street Profits | WWE

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, plans for the former WWE Tag Team Champions have been discussed, and their return seems to be in the works.

There isn't any word on when fans can expect to see them return at the moment, but since they have been active in the ring within the last few months, there doesn't seem to be anything physical stopping them from appearing.

The SmackDown tag team division could use some help

At the moment, the two teams most focused on in the SmackDown tag division have been that of The Wyatt Sicks and The MFTs. The WWE Tag Team Championships have been traded between the two of them for the last couple of months.

Solo Sikoa | Netflix

The division is rather stacked with potential challengers such as The Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, and Los Garza, but they've taken a backseat to The Wyatt Sicks and The MFTs and their long-running feud.

Just the other week, a new team was created as Damian Priest and R-Truth worked together to win a number one contender tag-team turmoil match, earning themselves a shot at the current champions, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

Bringing The Street Profits back could boost the division, that is, of course, if they are used on-screen and provide a refreshing change to the current landscape of challengers these titles have had as of late.

The Raw tag team division isn't fairing much better

Jey Uso | Netflix

Things aren't going much better for the tag team division over on Monday nights, either. The Usos won the World Tag Team Championships from AJ Styles and Dragon Lee back in late December, only having a single title defense against the Alpha Academy early last month.

It has been pointed out online that Jimmy and Jey's recent appearances on-screen don't even have them carrying their championships with them.

It is apparent that the tag team scene in WWE needs a decent amount of work, as neither has been given a lot of attention or care as of late.