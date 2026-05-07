16 New Summer Tour Dates Announced for WWE Raw and SmackDown
WWE announced Thursday morning that episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown will be coming to 16 different cities across the country this summer. Among them, a joint taping in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Monday, June 29.
These will mark the first televised events to emanate from Atlantic City in nearly two decades, with America's Playground having previously hosted WrestleMania V, WrestleMania IV and other WWE live shows.
“WWE’s return to Atlantic City marks another exciting chapter in our city’s ongoing evolution as a premier entertainment destination,” said Gary Musich, President and CEO of Visit Atlantic City.
“Atlantic City continues to deliver dynamic, year-round experiences for visitors. Hosting Monday Night Raw at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall underscores our commitment to bringing globally recognized events to the destination and reinforces the energy, excitement, and nonstop entertainment that define Atlantic City.”
These will be the first shows coming out Night of Champions, which will be held on Saturday, June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Recording that episode of SmackDown, which will presumably air at its normal 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) time slot on Friday, July 3, will give WWE talent and staff the holiday weekend off on the heels of a lengthy European tour.
It was announced earlier in the day on Thursday that WWE added two stops in London, UK to the end of that tour, which includes a SmackDown taping on Tuesday, June 23, ahead of Night of Champions.
New York, Chicago, Detroit and Los Angeles were among the cities added to the summer tour in the United States. Members of the WWE Universe can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Thursday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and event information can be found on WWE's website.
16 new dates announced for WWE Raw and SmackDown
Monday, June 29 - Monday Night Raw & Friday Night SmackDown at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Monday, July 6 - Monday Night Raw at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois
Friday, July 10 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Monday, July 13 - Monday Night Raw at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Friday, July 17 - Friday Night SmackDown at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York
Monday, July 20 - Monday Night Raw at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Friday, July 24 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Oakland Arena, in Oakland, California
Monday, July 27 - Monday Night Raw at the Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California
Friday, July 31 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Monday, August 3 - Monday Night Raw at Casey Center in Des Moines, Iowa
Monday, August 10 - Monday Night Raw at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
Monday, August 17 - Monday Night Raw at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Friday, August 28 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Monday, August 31 - Monday Night Raw at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Friday, September 4 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
Monday, September 7 - Monday Night Raw at the Legacy Center at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com