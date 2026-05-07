16 New Summer Tour Dates Announced for WWE Raw and SmackDown

WWE announced Thursday morning that episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown will be coming to 16 different cities across the country this summer. Among them, a joint taping in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Monday, June 29.

These will mark the first televised events to emanate from Atlantic City in nearly two decades, with America's Playground having previously hosted WrestleMania V, WrestleMania IV and other WWE live shows.

“WWE’s return to Atlantic City marks another exciting chapter in our city’s ongoing evolution as a premier entertainment destination,” said Gary Musich, President and CEO of Visit Atlantic City.

“Atlantic City continues to deliver dynamic, year-round experiences for visitors. Hosting Monday Night Raw at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall underscores our commitment to bringing globally recognized events to the destination and reinforces the energy, excitement, and nonstop entertainment that define Atlantic City.”

WWE has announced 16 new dates for #WWERaw and #SmackDown this summer!



Tickets for each Live Event will go on sale Friday, May 15, at 10am local time. Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Thursday, May 14, at 10am local.



MORE INFO:… pic.twitter.com/4OvcW5yeJc — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2026

These will be the first shows coming out Night of Champions, which will be held on Saturday, June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Recording that episode of SmackDown, which will presumably air at its normal 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) time slot on Friday, July 3, will give WWE talent and staff the holiday weekend off on the heels of a lengthy European tour.

It was announced earlier in the day on Thursday that WWE added two stops in London, UK to the end of that tour, which includes a SmackDown taping on Tuesday, June 23, ahead of Night of Champions.

New York, Chicago, Detroit and Los Angeles were among the cities added to the summer tour in the United States. Members of the WWE Universe can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Thursday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and event information can be found on WWE's website.

16 new dates announced for WWE Raw and SmackDown

Roman Reigns | Netflix

Monday, June 29 - Monday Night Raw & Friday Night SmackDown at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Monday, July 6 - Monday Night Raw at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois



Friday, July 10 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma



Monday, July 13 - Monday Night Raw at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas



Friday, July 17 - Friday Night SmackDown at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York



Monday, July 20 - Monday Night Raw at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan



Friday, July 24 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Oakland Arena, in Oakland, California



Monday, July 27 - Monday Night Raw at the Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California



Friday, July 31 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin



Monday, August 3 - Monday Night Raw at Casey Center in Des Moines, Iowa



Monday, August 10 - Monday Night Raw at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia



Monday, August 17 - Monday Night Raw at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York



Friday, August 28 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio



Monday, August 31 - Monday Night Raw at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina



Friday, September 4 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio



Monday, September 7 - Monday Night Raw at the Legacy Center at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

