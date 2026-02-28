WWE Elimination Chamber Results, Highlights & Live Blog

Tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber event will help set the stage for WrestleMania 42 this April in Las Vegas.

Elimination Chamber is WWE's final premium live event before the Showcase of the Immortals this April, and it should go a long way in determining what to expect at the company's biggest show of the year.

Tonight's card, which takes place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, features four matches, including two title matches and two matches inside the imposing Chamber structure.

AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch | WWE

One title match will see Becky Lynch put the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against AJ Lee.

Lynch has promised to retire her rival in Chicago this evening, but Lee would much rather head into the Showcase of the Immortals with gold around her waist. Who leaves the United Center with the title? We'll find out soon enough.

The other title match is a rematch from the January 19 episode of WWE Raw from Ireland, when CM Punk successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor in his backyard. Despite showing respect to Balor following the match, a frustrated Balor, who was denied entry into the Men's Royal Rumble match, took matters into his own hands, ruining AJ Styles' final match on Raw against Punk.

Balor essentially earned his rematch by getting under the champions' skin. Now the roles are reversed, as Punk looks to avoid disappointing his hometown crowd in Chicago. Will Punk's road to WrestleMania 42 remain undeterred, or will Balor place a gigantic roadblock in his path?

2026 Women's Elimination Chamber Match | WWE

As for the Chamber matches themselves, a title shot at WrestleMania 42 is on the line for both the men and the women this evening. With Liv Morgan picking Stephanie Vaquer to face for the Women's World Championship in Las Vegas, this match will determine Jade Cargill's opponent this April.

The match will feature Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, Kiana James, Asuka, and Raquel Rodriguez. Which woman will punch her ticket to the Showcase of the Immortals this evening? Only time will tell.

On the men's side of things, Cody Rhodes will be looking to main event WrestleMania for the fourth year in a row as he steps inside the Chamber with Logan Paul, Trick Williams, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Je'Von Evans.

Will Rhodes get his rematch with Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship? Or will someone derail The American Nightmare's road to WrestleMania instead?

WWE Elimination Chamber results:

The Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event will begin at 7 PM ET.

WWE Elimination Chamber Card:

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. AJ Lee

World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor

Women's Elimination Chamber: Tiffany Stratton vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kiana James vs. Alexa Bliss