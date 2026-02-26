WWE Generates Huge Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase for TKO Group

2025 was another banner year for WWE and TKO Group.

On Wednesday, TKO Group announced that WWE generated $1.709 billion in revenue in 2025. That is a $311.3 million increase over 2024. As for UFC, WWE's sister company under TKO Group, it generated $1.502 billion in revenue, an increase of $96.0 million from 2024.

“TKO’s 2025 results reflect meaningful momentum across both UFC and WWE,” said Ariel Emanuel, Executive Chair and CEO of TKO, in a press release. “Having concluded our second full year since forming TKO, we are extremely well positioned with long-term media rights agreements in place and operational strength across the business."

TKO Group President, Mark Shapiro, also commented on the company's success.

"2025 was a milestone year, underscoring the durability of our premium IP through record-setting live events and transformational global partnerships. The successful launch of Zuffa Boxing last month sets the table for even further long term value creation. With growing revenue, expanding margins, and an increasingly global fan base, TKO is a high-quality execution story with multiple avenues for outperformance.” Mark Shapiro

How did WWE achieve such heights last year? For one thing, the company launched its flagship WWE Raw television show on Netflix in January. From there, the company broke all-time records for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Later in the year, the company ran its first two-night edition of WWE SummerSlam inside MetLife Stadium. The company also launched the Wrestlepalooza PLE, a new event that kicked off its ESPN launch.

John Cena was a massive part of WWE's success in 2025

John Cena | WWE

John Cena was a central figure in WWE's success in 2025. Throughout the year, Cena traveled the world on his retirement tour, headlining multiple events in various countries. The tour concluded with a sold-out WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington DC. On that show, Cena wrestled and lost his last match to Gunther.

The John Cena retirement edition of Saturday Night's Main Event broke the all-time arena gate record for WWE

WWE will look to build on its success in 2025 with a strong 2026. The company ran the Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia for the first time in history, and in a little less than two months, they will return to Allegiant Stadium, the site of last year's record-setting WrestleMania 41, for another two-night WrestleMania 42.

Later this year, WWE will invade Minneapolis for SummerSlam.