WWE Hall of Fame Set to Induct Legendary Match From the 1980’s

WWE is awarding the second Hall of Fame Immortal Moment to the main event of WrestleMania 3.

WWE began adding specific moments and matches to the WWE Hall of Fame last year. The first recipients of the award were Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart, who were given the award for their iconic WrestleMania 13 No Disqualification Submission Match.

Hart emerged victorious in the match after Austin passed out. Austin never tapped out, and Hart beat down on Austin after the match, even though he had won, leading to Austin turning face while Hart had turned heel. This completed the most legendary double turn in the history of WWE.

Considering the level of historical significance that the match has, it's only fitting that the slam heard around the world joins Austin and Hart inside the Immortal Moment category of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Hulk Hogan | WWE.com

Hulk Hogan's bodyslam on Andre The Giant is in the Hall of Fame

There was something magical about pro wrestling in the 1980s. Fans were less eduacted about the business then when compared to the mid-to-late 1990s. While it took more work to preserve kayfabe outside of television, it didn't take much to convince fans of something that wasn't true.

Andre The Giant had been bodyslammed many times by multiple people before WrestleMania 3. However, because of the way the story was told leading up to the event, people just wanted to see Hogan get it done.

400,000 pay-per-view buyers watched Hogan lift up the "undefeated" giant and cheered on Hulkamania for a third straight WrestleMania. Now, Hulkamaniacs can continue to cheer him and Andre on in the form of this upcoming Hall of Fame induction.

The slam heard around the world.



The ICONIC showdown between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant at #WrestleMania 3 will be honored with the WWE Immortal Moment Award at the 2026 #WWEHOF Ceremony! pic.twitter.com/B5oUaz3Y0j — WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2026

The 39th anniversary of the slam

On March 29th, 1987, the wrestling world was rocked to its very core as 500+ pounds slammed into the squared circle, sending ripples of wrestling magic through the pro wrestling timeline forever.

2027 would have been the 40th anniversary of the legendary match. Hulk Hogan suddenly passed away last summer on July 24. Hogan had made appearances on podcasts and in front of live WWE crowds in the months before his passing to promote Real American Beer and the upcoming launch of Real American Freestyle alongside Eric Bischoff.

Now, the families of Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant can watch a moment that will be replayed across WWE programming forever, with the match set to enter the WWE Hall of Fame, where it rightfully belongs.