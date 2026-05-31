WWE King and Queen of the Ring Brackets Officially Unveiled

The brackets for the WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments have officially been revealed.

The winner of both the men's and women's tournaments will get world championship matches at this year's SummerSlam event in Minnesota. The brackets were announced on the WWE Clash in Italy post-show.

The first round for both tournaments will feature fatal four-way matches. There are four first round matches in each tournament. The four winners of those matches will collide in the semifinals with the winners of those matches competing in the finals at the Night of Champions PLE at the end of June.

King of the Ring first round matches:

Oba Femi vs. Penta vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes

Dominik Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest

Seth Rollins vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Talla Tonga vs. Ricky Saints

Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Royce Keys vs. Finn Balor

The winner of the Femi and Breakker brackets and the winner of the Rollins and Uso brackets wrestled in the semifinals. The Oba Femi first-round match will take place on this week's episode of WWE Raw.

Queen of the Ring first round matches:

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green

Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill

Roxanne Perez vs. Iyo Sky vs. Giulia vs. Lash Legend

Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James

The Morgan bracket winner faces the winner of the Ruca bracket. The Roxanne Perez bracket winner takes on the winner of the Bayley bracket in the semifinals.

Huge potential matches are possible in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments

Becky Lynch | Netflix

Liv Morgan is the current WWE Women's World Champion and also entered herself into the tournament. She appeared with the title on the Clash in Italy post-show and declared that if she won Queen of the Ring, she would challenge for WWE Women's Championship to go along with her world title.

Across both tournaments there are exciting potential matches. In the King of the Ring, should Oba Femi and Bron Breakker both win their first-round bouts, they would collide in the semis. Femi and Breakker are both key players to the future of WWE. Seeing them square off in this tournament would be a treat.

On the other side of the men's bracket, LA Knight and Jey Uso are set to fight in the opening round contest. Knight and Uso teamed with one another to take on The Vision at WrestleMania, but have been at odds the last couple weeks. Knight hasn't liked Jey going back to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Jey has told Knight to stay out of family business and their relationship is tense going into this tournament.

The King and Queen of the Ring brackets.



It should be noted that these are fatal 4 way matches. pic.twitter.com/a4DlckozWR — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) May 31, 2026

In the Queen of the Ring, both Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill will fight one another in the first-round. Flair assisted Rhea Ripley in beating Cargill at Clash in Italy on Sunday. The two have been at odds for week's on SmackDown.

Also, Roxanne Perez and Morgan are on opposite sides of the women's bracket, which means they could potential square off against one another in the tournament finals. Will The Judgment Day faction-mates be able to coexist while the tournament is taking place?

The King of the Ring tournament has been a WWE concept for decades. The Queen of the Ring tournament was held for the first time in 2021.

Both winners will get world championship matches at SummerSlam this year. Right now, the men's champions are Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. The women's champions are Morgan and Rhea Ripley.