WWE Locks in Multi-Year Australia Deal With Wrestlepalooza: Perth Set for December

Last year, WWE revived Wrestlepalooza, which Extreme Championship Wrestling had used for many years. That event became the first main roster event livestreamed on ESPN Unlimited, kicking off a partnership between WWE and ESPN that is set to last for many years.

The inaugural event featured many highlights, such as AJ Lee returning to the ring for the first time in over 10 years, The Usos reuniting for a traditional tag match after separating for a while, and Brock Lesnar facing John Cena for the final time.

Brock Lesnar | WWE

Wrestlepalooza is heading to Perth, Australia

After the success of the first Wrestlepalooza event, WWE has confirmed that the PLE is scheduled to make its grand return, now taking place in Perth, Australia, on December 12th this year. The event will be part of a WWE Weekend Takeover, with the RAC Arena hosting SmackDown on Friday, December 11th, and Raw on Monday, December 14th, similar to how Crown Jewel: Perth was held last year.

This event will be the first of a new three-year agreement between WWE and the Western Australian Government through Tourism Western Australia, setting up more WWE Weekend Takeovers featuring a Premium Live Event annually from 2026 to 2028.

CM Punk & AJ Lee | WWE

Alongside the PLE and episodes of Raw and SmackDown, Perth is scheduled to host multiple WWE fan experiences. These will include WWE Superstores, WWE Superstar Meet-and-Greets, community activities, and much more to get fans involved with the promotion.

Fans can register ahead of the pre-sale by visiting WWE's Return to Perth site, and purchase three-event combo tickets kicking off on Wednesday, September 9th, at 10 a.m. AWST. Wrestlepalooza: Perth Priority Pass Packages will also be available from On Location, with deposits able to be placed starting today.

WWE's history with Perth

Wrestlepalooza: Perth is the latest installment in a series of PLEs hosted by WWE in the capital city, with prior events such as Elimination Chamber: Perth in 2024 and Crown Jewel: Perth in 2025 both being major successes.

AJ Styles | WWE

WWE notes that the previous two events collectively generated more than AUD $58 million for the state's economy and attracted tens of thousands of visitors from outside Western Australia.

The rest of WWE's calendar year is looking stacked with major events such as the upcoming Sunday Night's Main Event, Money in the Bank, and now Wrestlepalooza: Perth, arriving sooner rather than later.