WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog
The first ever WWE Wrestlepalooza premium live event airs live as the ESPN premiere of WWE on Saturday September 20,
The show will open up with a match between WWE icons. John Cena -- on his retirement tour -- will square off against Brock Lesnar in the first match of the show. Lesnar returned to the WWE at Summerslam and attacked Cena. Cena has vowed revenge.
On this week's episode of Smackdown, Lesnar showed how big of a bully he was when he took out both Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Cena has vowed to beat the bully.
In the main event, Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. McIntyre put Cody Rhodes on the shelf with a vicious attack and now will challenge for the biggest prize in the game.
Will Cody Rhodes get his retribution on McIntyre for that attack? Will Drew McIntyre beat Cody and take the title? It all comes to a head at Wrestlepalooza.
The highlight match of the card is a mixed tag match featuring the return of AJ Lee. Lee teams with CM Punk and will take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Lynch crushed Lee with a Man Handle Slam. How much does AJ Lee have left in the tank? Can she hang with the current crop of WWE talent in the women's division?
What will this match mean in the broader feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins? Both men have been locked in a blood rivalry since Punk returned to WWE in 2023. Will this match settle their differences?
WWE Wrestlepalooza Results & Highlights
-WWE aired an opening video package that highlighted the crossover between WWE, pro wrestling, sports, and ESPN throughout the years.
-Triple H stood in the ring and welcomed the audience to the show and to ESPN.
-Pat McAfee was shown arriving to the arena and then he made his entrance. McAfee joined Michael Cole and Wade Barrett on commentary.
-Brock Lesnar made his ring entrance to start the show. John Cena followed to a huge reaction from the crowd.
-Cena did his entrance with a group of kids that were all dressed in his new Indiana Pacers colored shirt. Cena hit the ring and posed. Cena was introduced and as Lesnar was about to be, Paul Heyman walked out and made the introduction for him.
-Brock Lesnar defeated John Cena after multiple F5's. Cena was able to hit Lesnar with multiple Attitude Adjustments, but Lesnar kicked out of the pin attempt. After those, Lesnar dominated Cena and got the victory.
-After the match, Lesnar hit both the referee and Cena with an extra F5. Lesnar then left the ring as the audience looked on in disbelief.
-The Usos made their entrance to the ring. As they were on the steps of the arena, they told everyone in the audience to use their phones and do the entrance again. This was to "show ESPN" how WWE does it. The crowd played along and the Jey Uso entrance looked very cool. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker walked out after.
WWE Wrestlepalooza Results
Brock Lesnar defeated John Cena
WWE Wrestlepalooza Card (Remaining):
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship
World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins & Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee in a Mixed Tag Team Match
IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacated Women's World Championship
The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
