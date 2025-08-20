WWE And ESPN Launch Media Partnership Early With WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event
WWE and ESPN will launch their media partnership earlier than previously announced with the debut of the WWE WrestlePalooza on Saturday, September 20 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
WrestlePalooza will stream live on the new ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming service beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), officially making the sports network the official home of WWE Premium Live Events moving forward. It will also create a massive head-to-head show down with rival AEW hosting All Out that same night.
As previously reported, John Cena will headline WrestlePalooza in what will be his final appearance ever in Indianapolis. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are all being advertised for 'major matches' as well.
“On September 20, WWE and ESPN are coming together for a can’t-miss event to kick off our new partnership,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “The biggest Superstars in WWE. The biggest brand in sports media. Are you ready?”
The ESPN DTC service will stream all WWE PLEs annually, in their entirety, with select simulcasting on ESPN linear platforms. Marquee PLEs include WrestleMania and SummerSlam – both two-night events – as well as Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, Money in the Bank, among others. WWE PLEs will be available to all ESPN DTC subscribers with the unlimited plan.
So what does this mean for Peacock?
WWE Clash in Paris will mark the end of the Peacock era for Premium Live Events
WWE Clash in Paris coming up on Sunday, August 31 will be the final Premium Live Event to air on Peacock. The early launch of the ESPN partnership means that Crown Jewel on Saturday, October 11, and Survivor Series on Saturday, November 29, will both be streamed on ESPN DTC this year.
Tickets for WrestlePalooza will go on sale starting Friday, August 22 at 10 a.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) via Ticketmaster. Presale for WrestlePalooza tickets will begin Thursday, August 21 at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT).
Official WrestlePalooza Priority Pass packages are also now available through WWE's exclusive partner, On Location, offering fans premium seating, hospitality events featuring Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. Fans can buy packages now to secure access before the general public.
