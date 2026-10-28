WWE Main Event Preview (10/28/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Damian Priest is on a mission to get back into the world title picture on Friday Night SmackDown, and he could take another step toward the gold on tonight's edition of WWE Main Event.
The former World Heavyweight Champion has shed what he considers to be the dead weight in his life, that being his old tag team partner R-Truth, and he's now pushing forward with no one else to rely on except himself.
It wasn't that long ago that Priest and Truth were competing against the War Raiders for both the WWE and AAA World Tag Team Titles, but tonight, it'll be Priest going one-on-one with Ivar in a good-ole fashioned hoss fight.
It's been established for some time that The Judgment Day run Monday Night Raw, behind the leadership of Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, but it remains to be seen in Main Event falls under their jurisdiction. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh will be in tag team action later this evening as they face off against Rayo and Bravo Americano.
Elsewhere in the men's tag team division, Nathan Frazer and Axiom are looking to get back on track after their loss Wednesday to WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga in a non-title match. In fact, neither Frazer or Axiom have picked up a win since the opening round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic back in September.
Will the former NXT Tag Team Champions find a way to pull out a much-needed victory tonight? They'll take on the team of The Miz and Kit Wilson, and finally, Monday Night Raw Superstar Joe Hendry is scheduled to make an appearance on the Rumble streaming service.
Hendry is also out to build some momentum after suffering a loss to JD McDonagh a couple of weeks back.
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of WWE Main Event, which was pre-recorded before the most recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw.
WWE Main Event time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
How to Watch WWE Main Event tonight:
Watch: Rumble
WWE Main Event location:
Location: Toyota Arena, Ontario, California and Save Mart Center, Fresno California
WWE Main Event card:
- Damian Priest vs. Ivar
- "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh vs. Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano
- Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. The Miz & Kit Wilson
- Joe Hendry to make an appearance
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino