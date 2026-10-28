WWE Main Event Preview (10/28/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Damian Priest is on a mission to get back into the world title picture on Friday Night SmackDown, and he could take another step toward the gold on tonight's edition of WWE Main Event.

The former World Heavyweight Champion has shed what he considers to be the dead weight in his life, that being his old tag team partner R-Truth, and he's now pushing forward with no one else to rely on except himself.

It wasn't that long ago that Priest and Truth were competing against the War Raiders for both the WWE and AAA World Tag Team Titles, but tonight, it'll be Priest going one-on-one with Ivar in a good-ole fashioned hoss fight.

It's been established for some time that The Judgment Day run Monday Night Raw, behind the leadership of Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, but it remains to be seen in Main Event falls under their jurisdiction. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh will be in tag team action later this evening as they face off against Rayo and Bravo Americano.

Elsewhere in the men's tag team division, Nathan Frazer and Axiom are looking to get back on track after their loss Wednesday to WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga in a non-title match. In fact, neither Frazer or Axiom have picked up a win since the opening round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic back in September.

Will the former NXT Tag Team Champions find a way to pull out a much-needed victory tonight? They'll take on the team of The Miz and Kit Wilson, and finally, Monday Night Raw Superstar Joe Hendry is scheduled to make an appearance on the Rumble streaming service.

Hendry is also out to build some momentum after suffering a loss to JD McDonagh a couple of weeks back.

Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of WWE Main Event, which was pre-recorded before the most recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw.

WWE Main Event time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Main Event tonight:

Watch: Rumble

WWE Main Event location:

Location: Toyota Arena, Ontario, California and Save Mart Center, Fresno California

WWE Main Event card:

Damian Priest vs. Ivar | WWE

Damian Priest vs. Ivar

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh vs. Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano

Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. The Miz & Kit Wilson

Joe Hendry to make an appearance