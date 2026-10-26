Huge Change May Be in Store for WWE Raw Match Between Stephanie Vaquer & Becky Lynch

This week's episode of WWE Raw just received a curveball.

The show was scheduled to feature three key matches in the women's division. Now, one of those women's matches hangs in the balance.

On social media, WWE announced that Stephanie Vaquer may not be medically cleared to wrestle on the show. She was set to face Becky Lynch in a singles match with the winner earning a shot at the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship.

"Questions have arisen regarding Stephanie Vaquer’s medical availability heading into WWE Raw," the post said on the WWE X account. "Adam Pearce will address everything on tonight’s show."

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Questions have arisen regarding Stephanie Vaquer’s medical availability heading into #WWERaw, Adam Pearce will address everything on tonight’s show.



📍: Fresno, CA

🎟️: https://t.co/XvOhUdqV8X

📺: 8 ET/5 PT on @netflix — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2026

Vaquer and Lynch have been teasing a major match together for weeks. They recently wrestled one another in a match at the Money in the Bank PLE, but that match also included Liv Morgan. In that match, Morgan won and beat Vaquer to win the WWE Women's World Championship.

There is no word on what the medical questions for Vaquer are. WWE did not reveal whether or not Pearce's comments on the situation would open up the show.

WWE women's division will anchor this week's Raw

Bayley | WWE

In other women's division action on the show this week, Iyo Sky will take on Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match. The bout is not currently scheduled to be for Rodriguez's WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. However, should Sky win, she certainly would likely be at the front of the line for a title shot.

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria is also taking place this week. The match is a no disqualification match and has been building for months. Valkyria and Bayley are former tag team partners, but Valkyria shockingly turned on her friend and then beat her at Saturday Night's Main Event. Bayley returned with a vengeance and has been a thron in the side of Valkyria. Now, they'll squash their beef on this week's Raw.

Other announced matches for the show this week include Chad Gable and Dragon Lee against Big Cass and Ethan Page in a tag team match. Page has been angling for a shot at Gable's WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship and has a chance to put himself in a position to get it this week.

Also, 946 were humiliated at the hands of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline last week on the show. They will be looking for some sort of retribution, but Reigns is not currently being advertised this week.