WWE NXT Deadline 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

A highly anticipated rematch and two Iron Survivor Challenge matches are set for WWE NXT Deadline 2025 at the Boering Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

For the first time ever, the NXT Championship Match will kick off an NXT PLE as Ricky Saints aims to score a second consecutive win over Oba Femi after the two clashed at NXT No Mercy back in September.

Saints defeated ‘The Ruler’ to become the NXT Champion, and now, he has the unenviable task of trying to keep the gold from returning to waist of one of the most dominant champions in NXT history.

Can Saints prove that he has what it takes to stay at the top of the mountain? Or will Femi do what is necessary to regain his title?

Speaking of titles, an opportunity at a top championship is on the line for both the men and women in the Iron Survivor Challenge.

The Iron Survivor Challenge is a 25-minute match that consists of two wrestlers starting and another wrestler entering every five minutes. If a wrestler earns a pinfall, submission, or disqualification, they’ll gain a point. If a wrestler is pinned, submitted, or disqualified, then that person will enter the penalty box for 90 seconds. The wrestler who scores the most points will be declared the winner.

The participants for each match were chosen by John Cena on the November 25 edition of NXT, and it’s a stacked lineup for both matches.

Je’Von Evans, Myles Borne, Joe Hendry, Dion Lennox, and TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater will face off in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, with the winner earning a shot at either Saints or Femi at New Year’s Evil.

There are intriguing storylines with all five of the men’s competitors who are chasing after the title.

Evans is considered one of the top rising stars in WWE. Borne is in that same category. Hendry is looking to win the NXT Championship for the first time. Lennox handed over his NXT Tag Team Championship to fellow DarkState member Saquon Shugars so he could focus on his singles career. And Slater could move one step closer to being a double champion.

Meanwhile, Sol Ruca, Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, and EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey are set for the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the next contender for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Current champion Jacy Jayne hasn’t held back her opinion that none of the competitors can put a halt to her second title reign, but all five women have proven their ability to do just that.

Ruca figures to be the central focus of this match, especially given her complicated friendship with Zaria. Could this match be the final straw that forces one of the women to turn on the other?

Grace has said herself that she has come up short each time she’s gotten close to winning the title, so she has plenty of motivation to prove her critics wrong. Jordan also has something to prove after recently losing the TNA Knockouts Championship to Lei Ying Lee.

Vice and Grey may be considered underdogs, but they shouldn’t be. Vice nearly defeated Jayne for the title at No Mercy, and Grey may be the breakout star of the WWE women’s division in 2026 based on how impressive she has been thus far.

Elsewhere, the former NXT Women’s Champion has revenge on her mind, as Tatum Paxley goes one-on-one with Izzi Dame, who betrayed her former friend to cost her the title on the November 18 episode of NXT.

Ethan Page will also defend the NXT North American Championship against AAA star Mr. Iguana.

Here’s what you need to know about today’s WWE NXT Deadline show in San Antonio:

How to Watch WWE NXT Deadline:

Streaming: Peacock (U.S.), Netflix (International)

WWE NXT Deadline Start Time:

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

WWE NXT Deadline Location:

Location: Boering Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX

WWE NXT Deadline Match Card (Announced):

Oba Femi vs. Ricky Saints (c) for the NXT Championship

Je’Von Evans vs. Joe Hendry vs. Myles Borne vs. Dion Lennox vs. Leon Slater in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Sol Ruca vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Mr. Iguana vs. Ethan Page (c) for the NXT North American Championship

Izzi Dame vs. Tatum Paxley

