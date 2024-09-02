WWE NXT No Mercy Results: Roxanne Perez Retains Women's Title; Giulia Debuts
It was only a matter of time before Giulia made her official WWE debut. That time occurred on Sunday evening.
After Roxanne Perez defeated Jaida Parker to retain the WWE NXT Women's Championship at NXT No Mercy, the lights went off, music blared, and the Japanese wrestling sensation entered the Ball Arena in Denver.
The 30-year-old slowly made her way down and entered the ring to a giant reaction from the crowd. Giulia and Perez went face-to-face with the latter raising the belt.
Perez turned her way with a stun gun-like maneuver on the ribs onto the ring steps. Once they made it back into the ring, Perez doled out the punishment by throwing everything but the kitchen sink to the ribs of Parker, who kept screaming in agony.
Finally, Parker made her comeback when Perez when they exchanged right hands. Perez began mocking Parker with a high step and talking smack. Parker had enough and nailed a sit-down powerbomb, but Perez kicked out.
Parker continued the onslaught on Perez and spiked her with a spinebuster to the mat for a long two-count. Parker slapped Perez , who laid on the middle turnbuckle, hard three times to the stomach. That allowed Parker to climb to the top for a Tear Drop but only got a two count.
Perez went for the kill but failed to connect on Pop Rocks as Parker countered and went for the running knee and Perez got to the outside. Parker looked to plow Perez through the barricade. The champion moved out of the way and hit Pop Rocks on the floor.
Both women got in at the count of nine. Once back in the ring, Perez executed the move one more time for the victory and another successful title defense.
Who is ready for Roxanne Perez and Giulia?