WWE NXT Preview (8/25/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It's the go-home edition of NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando ahead of Heatwave on Sunday.

The brand will hit the road for its biggest event of the summer at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, with several huge matches on tap. It's Zilla Fatu vs. Cruz Montana vs. Grayson Waller vs. NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the title, while Kendal Grey will defend the NXT Women's Championship against Kelani Jordan, and more.

But first, several significant matches are set for this week's NXT, including an intriguing title clash.

The AAA Cruiserweight Championship is on the line, as Rey Fenix defends against EK Prosper, who scored the win over Tristan Angels, Romeo Moreno, and La Parka in a four-way match to earn his shot at the title.

Rey Fenix | WWE

Fenix has been busy advancing in the World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament on Raw, but he must turn his focus to Prosper before the highly anticipated final against Penta.

Can Prosper secure his first championship in NXT?

Speaking of championships, current NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria will face Women's Speed Champion Wren Sinclair in a Title Unification Match at Heatwave. Or at least that's the match as it stands now.

That's because if Kali Armstrong can defeat Zaria on this week's NXT, she'll be added to the title showdown to make it a Triple Threat Match at Heatwave.

Elsewhere, the long-running rivalry between Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars has escalated to a Weaponized Steel Cage Match.

The former DarkState friends are out to destroy one another, and they figure to take things to another level inside the solid steel.

Also announced for NXT is a big eight-man tag team match, with Romeo Moreno, Noam Dar, Sean Legacy, and Dorian Van Dux teaming up to face the Birthright foursome of Men's Speed Champion Lexis King, Charlie Dempsey, Uriah Connors, and Channing Lorenzo.

Plus, what will Fatu, Montana, Waller, and De'Angelo have to say to each other ahead of the aforementioned title match? And how about Jordan and Grey?

There also figures to be plenty of Vanity Project presence on NXT, as the trio of Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes get ready to challenge for a pair of titles at Heatwave. Drake will face Myles Borne for the NXT North American Championship, while Baylor and Smokes try to regain the NXT Tag Team Championship from Borne and Tavion Heights.

Here's everything we know about tonight's edition of WWE NXT. Check back for more updates on any additional matches and segments announced for the show.

How to Watch WWE NXT:

Streaming: The CW Network

WWE NXT start time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

WWE NXT location:

Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

WWE NXT Match Card (Announced):

EK Prosper vs. Rey Fenix (c) for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship

Dion Lennox vs. Saquon Shugars in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match

Kali Armstrong vs. Zaria (if Armstrong wins, she's added to the Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair match at NXT Heatwave)

Romeo Moreno, Noam Dar, Sean Legacy, and Dorian Van Dux vs. Birthright (Lexis King, Charlie Dempsey, Uriah Connors, and Channing Lorenzo) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match