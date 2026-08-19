How to Watch NXT Heatwave 2026: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream

It's fixin' to be a hot Sunday afternoon in Texas as NXT Heatwave will take over the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinberg on August 30.

The annual summertime Premium Live Event for WWE's developmental brand is going to feature several major title matches, headlined by Kendal Grey defending her NXT Women's Championship against Kelani Jordan.

During their limited time together in NXT, Grey and Jordan have already put together a collection of banger matches against one another. They'll get the opportunity to add another at Heatwave, only this time the top women's prize will be on the line. Kelani has waited a long time to get a shot at the NXT Women's Championship. Will she capture it in her first opportunity, or will she once again let her rival get the better of her?

FATAL 4-WAY 🔥@ZillaFatu has been ADDED to the NXT Title Match at Heatwave! pic.twitter.com/Ii0tZCaINh — WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2026

WWE has officially restocked the men's division in NXT. In need of challengers for NXT Men's Champion Tony D'Angelo, the company went out and signed top free agents Zilla Fatu and Cruz Montana. Grayson Waller also made his surprise return to Tuesday nights, and kicked a few hornet's nests in the process.

Waller and Cruz were battling for the right to face D'Angelo for the title at Heatwave when they were both taken out by the debuting Fatu. NXT General Manager Robert Stone decided to rectify the situation by booking a Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Men's Championship, moments after Fatu put pen to paper on his new WWE contract.

Both the Men's and Women's NXT North American Championships will also be on the line at Heatwave, as will the NXT Tag Team Titles, which means that Myles Borne will be pulling double duty. All the action will get underway following the conclusion of Lucha Libre AAA inside the same venue. Here's everything we currently know about NXT Heatwave. Check back for updates.

NXT Heatwave date:

Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026

NXT Heatwave start time:

Time: 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT)

NXT Heatwave location:

Location: Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, Texas

How To Watch NXT Heatwave:

TV: The CW Network

Streaming: The CW App in the United States and Netflix internationally.

NXT Heatwave match card (announced):

Kendal Grey vs. Kelani Jordan | WWE

Kendal Grey (c) vs. Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women's Championship

Tony D'Angelo (c) vs. Cruz Montana vs. Grayson Waller vs. Zilla Fatu in a Fatal 4-Way for the NXT Men's Championship

Zaria (c) vs. Wren Sinclair (c) in an NXT Women's North American Championship and NXT Women's Speed Championship Unification Match

Myles Borne (c) vs. Jackson Drake for the NXT Men's North American Championship

Myles Borne & Tavion Heights (c) vs. Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes for the NXT Tag Team Championship