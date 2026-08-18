WWE NXT Preview (8/18/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It should once again be a chaotic atmosphere on this week's NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The NXT Championship picture has gotten crowded in recent weeks, with Cruz Montana and Grayson Waller both aiming to earn their spot as the top contender for Tony D'Angelo's title.

But things hit another level on last week's episode, as Zilla Fatu made his WWE debut to take out Montana and Waller, thus setting up plenty of suspense as to how things unfold moving forward.

What will be the fallout from Fatu's arrival in NXT?

Meanwhile, NXT Women's Champion Kendal Grey knows her opponent for Heatwave on August 30, as she'll defend the title against Kelani Jordan.

However, they'll step into the ring with each other before the PLE, as Grey teams with Women's Speed Champion Wren Sinclair to face Jordan and Kali Armstrong. The latter two haven't been shy about their quest to dethrone Grey, so there could be some tension between them in this tag team match.

Can WrenQCC keep their momentum going? Or will the duo of Jordan and Armstrong score the win?

Also in the women's division, Nattie returns to the ring in NXT to go one-on-one with Thea Hail.

With Hail now aligned with one of Nattie's biggest rivals, Jaida Parker, there could be plenty of chaos in this particular match, especially if EVOLVE Women's Champion Nikkita Lyons and Karmen Petrovic try to fuel Nattie to victory.

Elsewhere, a No. 1 contender will be determined for AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix.

EK Prosper, Romeo Moreno, Tristan Angels, and La Parka are set to clash in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine Fenix's opponent for next week's show.

It's a busy stretch for Fenix, who defeated El Fiscal on Raw to advance to the semifinals in the tournament that will decide Roman Reigns' opponent for the World Heavyweight Championship on September 14 in Mexico City.

Speaking of titles, the Men's Speed Championship will also be on the line on NXT, as Birthright leader Lexis King defends his title against OTM's Lucien Price.

Plus, Shiloh Hill returns to action after a recent injury to face off with Vanity Project's Jackson Drake.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone has stated that if Drake wins, he'll get a match against Myles Borne for the North American Championship, and Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes will get a rematch against Borne and Tavion Heights for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Here's everything we know about tonight's edition of WWE NXT. Check back for updates on any additional matches and segments announced for the show.

How to Watch WWE NXT:

Streaming: The CW Network

WWE NXT start time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

WWE NXT location:

Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

WWE NXT Match Card (Announced):

Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan and Kali Armstrong

Shiloh Hill vs. Jackson Drake

Nattie vs. Thea Hail

Lucien Price vs. Lexis King (c) for the Men's Speed Championship

EK Prosper vs. Romeo Moreno vs. Tristan Angels vs. La Parka in a AAA Cruiserweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match