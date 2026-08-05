Rey Mysterio Announces Roman Reigns' Next World Heavyweight Championship Defense
World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns was approached by WWE Hall of Famer and Lucha Libre AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio this past Monday night on Raw, and now we know what he wanted to discuss with The OTC.
In a video that was released on WWE's social media accounts Wednesday afternoon, Mysterio announced that Reigns has agreed to defend his World Title on the September 14 edition of Red Brand, which will be the first televised WWE event live in Mexico City, Mexico, in over 15 years.
"Roman recognized how important Lucha Libre is to me, and how important this night is," Mysterio said in the video. "That's why he's agreed to defend the World Heavyweight Championship that night on Raw."
A new tournament will decided Roman Reigns' next opponent
Mysterio says that he promised to deliver Reigns and a worthy opponent, and they both agreed that his next challenger needs to earn the opportunity to stand in the ring with The Tribal Chief.
A tournament, featuring the best Luchadores of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and Lucha Libre AAA, will begin this coming Monday in Norfolk, Virginia, with the winner advancing to face Reigns in Mexico City. As of now, no names or match-ups for the tournament have been officially announced.
One man who for sure won't be in the tournament, unless he pulls an El Grande Americano-esque move, is LA Knight. The Megastar stood toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns this past Monday night on Raw and declared himself to be next in line for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.
The Megastar scored a big victory over The Bloodline this past Saturday night at SummerSlam, when he hit Jey Uso with a BFT and pinned him in the center of the ring. Knight feels as though that win has earned him his long-awaited one-on-one opportunity at The Tribal Chief, although Reigns wasn't exactly keen on the idea.
That being said, Reigns ordered his cousins not to lay a finger on Knight and promised that he would handle the Megastar himself.
Knight certainly appears to be in line for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship, but when that match will finally happen remains unclear.
With Reigns' next title defense now set for Raw on September 14, it's very unlikely that he'll be putting the gold up for grabs at Sunday Night's Main Event in Atlanta the week before. The next WWE Premium Live Event is not until Money in the Bank, which is taking place on Saturday, October 10 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino