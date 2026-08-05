Rey Mysterio Announces Roman Reigns' Next World Heavyweight Championship Defense

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns was approached by WWE Hall of Famer and Lucha Libre AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio this past Monday night on Raw, and now we know what he wanted to discuss with The OTC.

In a video that was released on WWE's social media accounts Wednesday afternoon, Mysterio announced that Reigns has agreed to defend his World Title on the September 14 edition of Red Brand, which will be the first televised WWE event live in Mexico City, Mexico, in over 15 years.

"Roman recognized how important Lucha Libre is to me, and how important this night is," Mysterio said in the video. "That's why he's agreed to defend the World Heavyweight Championship that night on Raw."

Roman Reigns | WWE

A new tournament will decided Roman Reigns' next opponent

Mysterio says that he promised to deliver Reigns and a worthy opponent, and they both agreed that his next challenger needs to earn the opportunity to stand in the ring with The Tribal Chief.

A tournament, featuring the best Luchadores of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and Lucha Libre AAA, will begin this coming Monday in Norfolk, Virginia, with the winner advancing to face Reigns in Mexico City. As of now, no names or match-ups for the tournament have been officially announced.

🚨🚨🚨@luchalibreaaa General Manager @reymysterio just announced a HISTORIC tournament featuring the best luchadores from #WWERaw, #SmackDown and AAA, and the winner will challenge @WWERomanReigns for the World Heavyweight Title on Raw in Mexico City on Sept. 14! pic.twitter.com/5MLkPOAhY8 — WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2026

One man who for sure won't be in the tournament, unless he pulls an El Grande Americano-esque move, is LA Knight. The Megastar stood toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns this past Monday night on Raw and declared himself to be next in line for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Megastar scored a big victory over The Bloodline this past Saturday night at SummerSlam, when he hit Jey Uso with a BFT and pinned him in the center of the ring. Knight feels as though that win has earned him his long-awaited one-on-one opportunity at The Tribal Chief, although Reigns wasn't exactly keen on the idea.

That being said, Reigns ordered his cousins not to lay a finger on Knight and promised that he would handle the Megastar himself.

Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Royce Keys | WWE

Knight certainly appears to be in line for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship, but when that match will finally happen remains unclear.

With Reigns' next title defense now set for Raw on September 14, it's very unlikely that he'll be putting the gold up for grabs at Sunday Night's Main Event in Atlanta the week before. The next WWE Premium Live Event is not until Money in the Bank, which is taking place on Saturday, October 10 in New Orleans, Louisiana.