WWE NXT Preview [6/16/26]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The newest episode of WWE NXT features the fallout from two huge No. 1 contenders' matches, as the top champions now know their opponents for the Great American Bash.

Naruku defeated Mason Rook to earn an opportunity at Tony D'Angelo and the NXT Championship on the brand's first PLE on The CW on June 28, and the two superstars will sit down for a face-to-face confrontation.

There's no question that Naraku has been on the ascent since arriving in WWE last month, but D'Angelo hasn't backed down from anyone since winning the title at NXT Stand & Deliver.

What will the champion have to say? And is Naraku going to get a little more evil on his quest for the gold?

Meanwhile, Kendal Grey is set for another shot at the NXT Women's Championship.

The 24-year-old, who was dubbed as The Takedown on SI's 'One to Watch' in 2026, scored the victory against Kelani Jordan a week ago. Grey will go one-on-one with NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice at Great American Bash, and both women figure to have an encounter on this week's NXT.

Elsewhere, two matches have officially been announced.

There's another No. 1 Contender's Match on top between Tavion Heights and Jackson Drake, with the winner securing a match with Myles Borne for the NXT North American Championship at Great American Bash.

Heights and Borne have history together as former members of the No Quarter Catch Crew, but The Vanity Project has plenty of momentum as a faction. Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes currently hold the NXT Tag Team Championship, while Myka Lockwood has thrived in the enforcer role.

The rivalry between Nattie and Jaida Parker has heated up, and they'll finally step into the ring on NXT to unleash their frustration on one another.

This is why The Dungeon is invite only… Shawn, you gotta learn how to control your talent. pic.twitter.com/oa8jZs0ic0 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 9, 2026

After Parker invaded the Dungeon training center, Nattie vowed to get revenge on the NXT women's star, stating on Busted Open Radio that Parker is "entitled" and that she can't wait to "knock her on her ***."

Here's everything we know about tonight's edition of WWE NXT. Check back for updates on any additional matches and segments announced for the show.

How to Watch WWE NXT:

Streaming: The CW Network

WWE NXT start time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

WWE NXT location:

Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

WWE NXT Match Card (Announced):

NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo and Naraku face-to-face

Nattie vs. Jaida Parker

Tavion Heights vs. Jackson Drake in a No. 1 Contender's Match for the NXT North American Championship