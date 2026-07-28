WWE NXT Preview (7/28/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

A top singles championship is on the line on this week's NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Myles Borne will defend the NXT North American Championship against Kam Hendrix, who convinced NXT General Manager Robert Stone that he was fully healed from injury, despite stating the opposite before Borne mentioned a title match.

Can Hendrix dethrone Borne for his first championship in NXT?

NXT North American Champion @mylesborne_wwe will defend his title against @wwekamhendrix NEXT WEEK! 🏆



What an ANNOUNCEMENT! pic.twitter.com/aufnzPWeX0 — WWE (@WWE) July 22, 2026

Meanwhile, NXT fans are still buzzing over the arrival of former TNA World Champion Mike Santana.

Commentary didn't specifically mention Santana by name on last week's episode, and it was confirmed yesterday that he will be getting a name change in WWE. What was clear was that he is taking aim at NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo after the latter's second victory against Naraku.

What's next for NXT's newest arrival?

Speaking of top titles, the rematch between Lola Vice and NXT Women's Champion Kendal Grey is set for next week's show, and both women figure to have something to say ahead of their highly anticipated rematch.

The match will take place with NXT Underground rules, which adds lots of intrigue to their clash for the gold.

Elsewhere, Shiloh Hill and Tristan Angels will go at it again in a rematch from Great American Bash. Hill scored the win in that showdown between the two superstars, but Angels has since destroyed Hill's tooth and tried everything to frustrate his rival.

.@shiloh_wwe got a new tooth and a match with @tristanangels03 NEXT WEEK! 🦷



GREAT night for Shiloh! pic.twitter.com/jytSZLsPek — WWE (@WWE) July 22, 2026

Two other matches have been announced for the card.

It'll be Izzi Dame vs. Lizzy Rain after both women came up short in the four-way No. 1 Contender's Match for the NXT Women's North American Championship a few weeks ago. Things got physical between the two during the recent match between former tag team partners Shawn Spears and Niko Vance.

In tag team action, the OTM duo of Lucien Price and Bronco Nima will face Uriah Connors and Channing Lorenzo from Birthright.

Here's everything we know about tonight's edition of WWE NXT. Check back for updates on any additional matches and segments announced for the show.

How to Watch WWE NXT:

Streaming: The CW Network

WWE NXT start time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

WWE NXT location:

Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

WWE NXT Match Card (Announced):

Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels

Kam Hendrix vs. Myles Borne (c) for the NXT North American Championship

Izzi Dame vs. Lizzy Rain

OTM (Lucien Price and Bronco Nima) vs. Birthright (Uriah Connors and Channing Lorenzo)