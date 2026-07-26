Reported Call-Up for Former NXT Women’s Champion Will Add to Main Roster Logjam

NXT head of creative Shawn Michaels is reportedly set to lose another member of his roster.

Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, Ethan Page, Joe Hendry, Ricky Saints, Fatal Influence, Blake Monroe and Lash Legend have all received the call to join the main roster over the past several months, and another member of the women's division appears to be on her way to Friday Night SmackDown.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Lola Vice is now being called up and will most likely be joining the Blue Brand. This comes after Vice and Mr. Iguana dropped the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship to La Hiedra & Laredo Kid at AAA Verano De Escandalo on Saturday night.

It was the second title loss in as many months for Vice, who was the NXT Women's Champion heading into the NXT Great American Bash back in June. She lost the title to Kendal Grey that night, but she'll get her opportunity to win it back on the August 4 edition of NXT.

After defeating Kali Armstrong and Kelani Jordan in a Triple Threat No. 1 Contender's Match to earn her rematch, Vice challenged Grey to an NXT Underground Match.

Lola is no stranger to these types of bouts, with more appearances than any other star in NXT history. She holds a perfect 4-0 record with victories over Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan. If it is set to be her final match for the brand, it would be a fitting way for her to end her tenure on Tuesday nights.

WWE's Women's Division could use a roster reshuffle

Lola Vice | IMAGO / Zuma Press Wire

After spending four years in WWE's developmental system, Lola Vice is clearly ready for her call-up to the main roster. Her relationship with current WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest also makes SmackDown a logical landing spot for her, but Vice's pending arrival only compounds a growing issue in the wake of the Blue Brand's switch back to a two-hour format.

SmackDown doesn't have nearly enough time for all of the women in the locker room. Back when the show was three hours, there would be upwards of 20 women on television in a given week. They wouldn't all be wrestling, obviously, but they were all being featured in some capacity. That is no longer the case.

There are currently 13 women total on Monday Night Raw, including Asuka, Nattie and Bayley. The Empress of Tomorrow is currently on hiatus from the company, Nattie is working a program in NXT and the Role Model is staring down a contract expiration date.

Becky Lynch has also been missing in action for several weeks, and Stephanie Vaquer has been out injured since WrestleMania 42. Despite all of this, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid, Blake Monroe, Lash Legend and Jordynne Grace were all assigned to SmackDown over the past several months. And apparently Lola Vice is on her way.

The only members of the Raw women's roster that are scheduled to compete at SummerSlam next weekend in Minneapolis are Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and IYO SKY, and this will be Morgan's first title defense since winning the gold in April.

Meanwhile, Jordynne Grace hasn't been on television since April, and Blake Monroe hasn't even wrestled her first match as a member of the SmackDown roster. A recalibration for both brands is definitely long overdue.