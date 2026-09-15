WWE NXT Preview (9/15/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

A new No. 1 contender for the NXT Championship will be determined on this week's NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tony D'Angelo, Mason Rook, and Saquon Shugars defeated Cruz Montana, EK Prosper, and Keanu Carver in a Six-Man Tag Team Match on the previous episode, which sets up a Triple Threat Match between the three superstars.

There's no question that D'Angelo wants an opportunity to regain the title from Grayson Waller, but this is a huge opportunity for Rook and Shugars to earn their first shot at the championship.

Who will score the victory?

Meanwhile, things are heating up in the NXT tag team division, and two more teams will try to impress NXT General Manager Robert Stone as he looks for the next opponents for Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes.

Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux have been on a mission to win the NXT Tag Team Championship, but the DarkState duo of Osiris Griffin and Cutler James have the same goal.

With other teams like The Creed Brothers, Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar, and Birthright hovering around the title picture, this match figures to be an important step forward for the winner.

The Creed Brothers are SO BACK!! 👊 pic.twitter.com/j4crkNo0CL — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2026

Elsewhere, Kali Armstrong has gold in her sights, with a recent victory against NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria boosting her confidence.

But newcomer Lizzy Rain won't back down from a fight, and she and Armstrong will go one-on-one on this edition of NXT.

Myles Borne is also set to issue a public apology to Tavion Heights.

Borne, who lost both of his titles at Heatwave, unleashed his frustration on Heights after their tag team match. However, Borne has stated that he will go face-to-face with his friend in the middle of the ring to apologize for his actions.

Here's everything we know about tonight's edition of WWE NXT. Check back for more updates on any additional matches and segments that are announced for the show.

How to Watch WWE NXT:

Streaming: The CW Network

WWE NXT start time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

WWE NXT location:

Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

WWE NXT Match Card (Announced):

Tony D'Angelo vs. Mason Rook vs. Saquon Shugars in a NXT Championship No. 1 Contender's Triple Threat Match

Kali Armstrong vs. Lizzy Rain

Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux vs. DarkState (Osiris Griffin and Cutler James)

Myles Borne's public apology to Tavion Heights