WWE NXT Preview (9/8/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

A huge Six-Man Tag Team Match is set to headline this week's NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Grayson Waller is the new NXT Champion after winning the Fatal 4-Way Match at NXT Heatwave, and there are a host of hungry superstars aiming for his title.

To find the next opponent for Waller, NXT General Manager Robert Stone has announced that it'll be former champion Tony D'Angelo, Mason Rook, and Saquon Shugars vs. EK Prosper, Cruz Montana, and Keanu Carver, with the members of the winning team facing off next week in a No. 1 Contender's Triple Threat Match.

Carver has been intimidating Stone into giving him an opportunity to earn a title shot, which adds a bit more intrigue to this six-man showdown.

Who will earn their spot in the No. 1 Contender Triple Threat Match NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT? 👀@MrStoneWWE pic.twitter.com/4dLYSn1Tvs — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 3, 2026

Meanwhile, Kelani Jordan already has her first title defense lined up, as she goes one-on-one with Jaida Parker for the NXT Women's Championship.

Parker is coming off a defining Submission Match victory against Nattie at Heatwave, and she'll look to capitalize on that momentum by winning the biggest prize in the NXT women's division.

How will things unfold between two of the top women's stars in NXT?

Elsewhere, another championship is on the line, as Tavion Heights will challenge Jackson Drake for the NXT North American Championship.

It was a shocking moment at Heatwave when Myles Borne turned on Heights after they lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to the Vanity Project duo of Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes. Borne lost his singles title to Drake earlier in the show.

Borne stated that he was getting the jump on Heights before he could do the same to him, but the latter could one-up his former friend by defeating Drake.

Here's everything we know about tonight's edition of WWE NXT. Check back for updates on any additional matches and segments announced for the show.

How to Watch WWE NXT:

Watch: The CW Network

WWE NXT start time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

WWE NXT location:

Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

WWE NXT Match Card (Announced):

Tony D'Angelo, Mason Rook, and Saquon Shugars vs. EK Prosper, Cruz Montana, and Keanu Carver in a Six-Man Tag Team Match (winners face off in a NXT Championship No. 1 Contender's Triple Threat Match)

Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan (c) for the NXT Women's Championship

Tavion Heights vs. Jackson Drake (c) for the NXT North American Championship