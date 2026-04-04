WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Five huge championship matches are set for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 at The Factory at The District in St. Louis, Missouri.

Joe Hendry will defend the NXT Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Tony D'Angelo, Ricky Saints, and Ethan Page, and there is plenty of intrigue with how things unfold.

D'Angelo has made it clear that one of the reasons he returned to NXT is to win the title. Saints and Page, former rivals who have become friends, have a common goal in trying to regain the gold.

Can Hendry hold off three determined opponents to retain the championship?

Meanwhile, Lola Vice and Kendal Grey will both challenge Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship after a disputed finish in the No. 1 Contender's Match on this week's NXT.

Speaking of the women's division, things have gotten heated between Blake Monroe and Tatum Paxley, and they'll battle for the NXT Women's North American Championship.

And there isn't a more personal rivalry in NXT at the moment than the one between Sol Ruca and Zaria, who will finally clash in a highly anticipated showdown.

Elsewhere, several WWE main roster stars are headed to Stand & Deliver to face off with some of NXT's rising stars.

Johnny Gargano will go one-on-one with Myles Borne for the NXT North American Championship, while Los Americanos aim to take the NXT Tag Team Championships from The Vanity Project duo of Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes.

Here’s what you need to know about today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver show in St. Louis:

Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D'Angelo vs. Joe Hendry (c) - Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Championship

Tony D'Angelo vs. Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry | WWE

The biggest question entering this match is whether Saints and Page can work together to move closer to one of them dethroning Hendry. That may be wishful thinking given their egos.

If they can't stay on the same page, that could open a path for D'Angelo to claim the NXT Championship for the first time. However, Hendry appears ready to do what is necessary to keep the title.

Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey vs. Jacy Jayne (c) - Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women's Championship

Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey vs. Jacy Jayne | WWE

Grey was initially awarded the victory in the aforementioned No. 1 Contender's Match against Vice on this week's episode of NXT, but the replay showed that she tapped out as the referee counted the three.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone decided to give both women the opportunity at Stand & Deliver, and like Hendry, the current champion will be at a numbers disadvantage in trying to retain the title.

Sol Ruca vs. Zaria

Sol Ruca vs. Zaria | WWE

It all comes down to this. After months and months of frustration between the two best friends, things have boiled over ahead of one of the most must-see NXT matches this year.

Who will be the victor when Sol Ruca and Zaria go toe to toe for the first time?

Johnny Gargano vs. (c) Myles Borne - NXT North American Championship

Johnny Gargano vs. Myles Borne | WWE

Will Borne be getting the Johnny Gargano that has been trying to find his way on SmackDown? Or will Borne get the old-school "Johnny Wrestling" who is out to prove that he's still one of the best wrestlers on the planet?

The answer could determine who walks out of St. Louis with the NXT North American Championship.

Blake Monroe vs. Tatum Paxley (c) - NXT Women's North American Championship

Blake Monroe vs. Tatum Paxley | WWE

While Paxley is the current NXT Women's North American Champion, it's Monroe who is in possession of the title entering the biggest PLE of the year.

Both women haven't been shy about bringing out their dark side when necessary, so things could escalate into pure chaos when they step into the ring at Stand & Deliver.

Los Americanos vs. The Vanity Project (c) - NXT Tag Team Championships

Los Americanos vs. Vanity Project | WWE

Los Americanos defeated Birthright on Tuesday's NXT to become No. 1 contenders, and they'll look to make El Grande Americano proud by capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships.

However, The Vanity Project has been on quite the run since debuting in NXT back in January, and the group has proven it'll do anything to score another win.

How to Watch WWE NXT Stand & Deliver:

Watch: YouTube (U.S.), Netflix (International)

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Start Time:

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Location:

Location: The Factory at The District in St. Louis, Missouri

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Match Card (Announced):

Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D'Angelo vs. Joe Hendry (c) in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Championship

Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey vs. Jacy Jayne (c) in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women's Championship

Sol Ruca vs. Zaria

Johnny Gargano vs. (c) Myles Borne for the NXT North American Championship

Blake Monroe vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women's North American Championship