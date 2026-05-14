WWE Reportedly Eyeing Additions to Raw and SmackDown Rosters

WWE may not be done adding talent to the Raw and SmackDown locker rooms.

The main roster creative team, led by Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, has called up several wrestlers from NXT in recent months, headlined by former NXT Champions Oba Femi, Ricky Saints, Ethan Page, Trick Williams and Joe Hendry.

Their loss has put head of NXT creative Shawn Michaels in the all too familiar position of having to rebuild his men's main event scene behind reigning NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo, and a new report from the insiders at BodySlam is indicating that he may soon have to do the same with his women's division.

"WWE is expecting additional NXT call‑ups sometime during the summer. As of now, the only names being discussed internally come from the women’s roster," the report from BodySlam said. "This remains tentative and subject to change as plans continue to shift heading into late summer.

The NXT women's locker room is already having to push forward without two-time NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne and the rest of Fatal Influence, as well as former NXT Women's North American Champions Sol Ruca and Blake Monroe, all of whom were brought up after WrestleMania weekend.

Who else could be heading up to the WWE main roster?

Even with those ladies now calling Raw and SmackDown home, respectively, the bench on Tuesday nights remains incredibly deep. Lola Vice is in the midst of her first reign as NXT Women's Champion, with Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley among the longer tenured stars still on the roster.

Kendal Grey | WWE

Then there's Kendal Gray, who is arguably the most clear-cut blue-chip prospect that Shawn Michaels has had the honor of coaching. There are many who believe that the former EVOLVE Women's Champion is main roster-ready right now, which is something she addressed in a recent conversation with Going Ringside.

“Getting called up and everything will happen when it’s supposed to happen. Timing is everything," Gray said. "I know that for me, I have so much to learn and I have so much to grow. I love my time [in NXT] and I am enjoying every single moment. So, I’m just taking every opportunity and making the most out of it.”

BodySlam did not mention any names specifically in their report, but Paul Levesque and company have to be interested in adding Gray to the mix on the main roster. It's going to be interesting to see if she gets the call later this year or if she's tasked with helping lead the NXT women's locker room into 2027.

Gray could find herself in a very similar situation as Bayley did back in 2015, when Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Mercedes Moné, then known as Sasha Banks, were all brought up to the main roster at the same time. Michaels needs at least one name that he can build around, not to mention book in a marquee match for the upcoming John Cena Classic.

We'll keep you updated as more details emerge.