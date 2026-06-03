WWE Quietly Retires One of the Company’s Championships

There is now one less championship to keep track of in the world of WWE.

Earlier this year, there were 19 active championships across WWE's main roster and NXT, and that doesn't even count the titles currently in EVOLVE. The sheer number of championships has been a source of complaint among many in the WWE Universe, who argue that the more championships there are in the company, the less important they are.

But after a recent quiet update on WWE's official website, that title count has dropped down to 18.

WWE NXT | WWE

WWE has quietly retired the NXT Heritage Cup Championship

According to the official WWE website, the NXT Heritage Cup Championship has been quietly retired and is no longer an active championship in the company.

The championship was introduced as part of the NXT UK brand back in 2020, initially won by A-Kid, who now currently wrestles on SmackDown under the name Axiom. It was later transferred to the main NXT brand in 2023 by Noam Dar, the most decorated Heritage Cup Champion, who held the title for a staggering 798 days across four title reigns.

Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo was the last man to capture the Heritage Cup back on June 24, 2025, when he defeated Tony D'Angelo to win the vacant title. A month later, on the NXT Great American Bash, Tony D'Angelo stole the Heritage Cup and tossed it off a bridge. Despite this, the championship remained active on WWE's official website for almost an entire year before being officially retired today.

Tony D’Angelo reveals he took the Heritage Cup and threw it off a bridge into water. Is this the end of the Heritage Cup? #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/aPWaaws23O — Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) July 12, 2025

Who are the current champions in WWE NXT?

While the Heritage Cup Championship has officially been retired, fear not, because the WWE NXT brand still features seven active championship titles held by the men and women who are being looked to as the future of Raw and SmackDown.

Here are the current title holders in NXT:

NXT World Champion: Tony D'Angelo

NXT Women's Champion: Lola Vice

NXT Tag Team Champions: The Vanity Project

NXT North American Champion: Myles Borne

NXT Women's North American Champion: Tatum Paxley

WWE Speed Champion: Lexis King

WWE Women's Speed Champion: Wren Sinclair

If you happen to be disappointed by WWE retiring a championship, fear not, as the John Cena Classic Championship is set to debut later this year and will once again raise the company's title count to 19.

Stay tuned to The Takedown on SI for the latest on WWE's title picture as it becomes available.