WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (3/24/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Who's ready for round two?
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his WrestleMania 41 opponent, John Cena, will once again be under the same roof at the same time as Monday Night Raw stops off in Glasgow, Scotland.
It was one week ago when the WWE Universe heard from the 16-time World Champion for the first time since his vicious assault on The American Nightmare at Elimination Chamber. Cena delivered one of his classic, fiery promos, but with a much different tone.
John Cena claimed to be the victim of a 25-year long abusive relationship with the WWE audience, and he officially washed his hands of everyone who has ever reacted to him. Whether that be positively or negatively.
Cody Rhodes had no idea who it was that stood before him in the ring last Monday, but said if this new version of John Cena were to show up in Las Vegas than his retirement would come eight months prematurely.
What we didn't hear from John Cena last week was why he aligned himself with The Rock. What does his relationship with the fans have to do in anyway with his decision to do the bidding of the Final Boss? Why sell his soul? Perhaps we'll find out later tonight.
CM Punk is just weeks away from his first WrestleMania match in 12 years. The 'Best in the World' will face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a main event worthy Triple Threat Match, and we'll hear Punk's first words about it in Glasgow.
Both the Men's and Women's Intercontinental Championships are on the line and a mysterious partner is set to emerge to team with Jey Uso against A-Town Down Under. Who it will be is anyone's guess, but here's everything we do know about tonight's episode of Raw:
Men's Intercontinental Championship Match
Bron Breakker hasn't bought into the hype around Penta, but the Lucha legend will have every opportunity to earn the Intercontinental Champion's respect later tonight. After defeating Ludwig Kaiser in a Street Fight one week ago, Penta has now earned his first title opportunity in WWE. Will the dogs be barking in Glasgow, or will Penta walk in Raw with no fear and walk out with the IC Title?
Women's Intercontinental Championship Match
Lyra Valkyria is looking to go three-for-three in title defenses as she puts her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez. Big Mami Cool earned the opportunity thanks in large part to numbers advantage of the Judgment Day. Will Lyra be ready and able to fend off Liv Morgan, Dirty Dom and potentially others to keep her title?
Jey Uso & Mystery Partner vs. A-Town Down Under
It couldn't be that simple, could it? Raw happens to be in Glasgow, Scotland tonight. Just a mere hour drive away from Edinburgh. The birthplace of one of Scotland's favorite sons. Wouldn't be awesome if a certain TNA World Champion were to magically appear on Raw tonight to team up with Jey Uso against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller? Oh if only someone would say Joe Hendry's name.
Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable
Chad Gable has returned from his sabbatical where he set off to master the art of Lucha Libre, but it appears he hasn't come back alone. A mysterious luchador in an 'American Made' mask has been sticking his nose in the business of the LWO the past couple weeks. Gable will look to keep the distractions to a minimum when he battles Dragon Lee one-on-one.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
Special WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 4 p.m. EST (1 p.m. PST) / 8 p.m. GMT (local time)
WWE Raw Location:
Location: OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland