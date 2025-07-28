WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (7/28/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's the final Monday Night Raw before WWE SummerSlam and the stars are going to be out in Detroit, Michigan.
WWE's flagship show goes live tonight at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on Netflix and The OTC will be at the Little Caesars Arena ahead of his huge tag team match up this weekend.
After Jey Uso and himself stood tall at the end of Raw last Monday, Roman Reigns issued the challenge for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to really prove that they are the future of the business by facing them inside of MetLife Stadium. That match will go down on Saturday, but tonight, the Motor City has the honor of acknowledging their Tribal Chief.
While Roman Reigns will just be passing through on his way to the 'Biggest Party of the Summer', Main Event Jey Uso is set to serve up a SummerSlam appetizer when he goes one-on-one with Big Bronson Reed later this evening.
The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' will also be in Detroit tonight as CM Punk will address the World Heavyweight Champion just six days out from their clash for the title.
CM Punk has proven time and again that anything can happen when he has a microphone in his hand. The real question is whether Gunther will respond with his wit or his fists.
It simply wouldn't be a big time episode of Monday Night Raw without The Man coming around, and while Becky Lynch has not been announced for the show just yet, it would be surprising if the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion was not in Detroit ahead of her final showdown with Lyra Valkyria this Sunday.
Lynch cost Valkyria and Bayley a shot at becoming the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions this past Monday night on Raw. The loss has left the Role Model without an invitation to SummerSlam, as Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez prepare to defend their titles against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.
We know all of the Judgment Day will be in the Motor City as Finn Bálor & JD McDonagh will be defending their World Tag Team Championships tonight against Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro of The LWO.
Finally, a massive 8-Woman Tag Team Match has been announced for the show as SummerSlam opponents Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY partner up with Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella to take on Women's World Champion Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre.
Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw in Detroit. Check back often for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.
World Tag Team Championship Match
Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro earned this opportunity last week on Monday Night Raw when they defeated the New Day and the Creed Brothers in a No. 1 Contender's Match. The LWO were able to take advantage of a distraction caused by El Grande Americano and rolled up Kofi Kingston for the victory. Will their luck continue tonight against the Judgment Day?
Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed
Before Jey Uso and Bronson Reed square off against each other as part of one of the bigger tag team matches of SummerSlam weekend, both men will face off in singles action tonight in Detroit. The former World Heavyweight Champion will look to keep the momentum rolling for his team after Roman Reigns and himself dumped Reed and Bron Breakker with a double spear last Monday night.
8-Woman Tag Team Match
Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will be opponents this Saturday night when they both challenge for the Women's World Championship, but tonight they will join forces as part of a star-studded 8-Woman Tag Team Match. Ripley and SKY will team up with Stephanie Vaquer and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella to battle Women's World Champion Naomi, Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Time
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
WWE Raw Location
Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
WWE Raw Card
Roman Reigns will address his SummerSlam opponents
CM Punk & Gunther to appear ahead of their World Title Clash
Finn Bálor & JD McDonagh (c) vs. Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro for the World Tag Team Championships
Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed
IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Women's World Champion Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre in an 8-Woman Tag Team Match
