How To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream
Cody Rhodes made a critical mistake in the main event of WrestleMania 41 - he hesitated.
The American Nightmare had John Cena in his sights with the WWE Championship in hand and he just could not pull the trigger. It was a decision that cost Rhodes everything he had worked his entire life to earn.
With the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion closing in on his goal of ruining professional wrestling by retiring with the WWE Championship around his waist, Cody Rhodes has now earned his opportunity at redemption.
The former WWE Champion became the No. 1 Contender by way of winning the King of the Ring Tournament, just as Jade Cargill earned her shot at becoming a first time World Champion by being crowned the 2025 Queen of the Ring. The Storm will now descend upon MetLife Stadium this August with the goal of bringing Tiffy Time to a screeching halt.
Tiffany Stratton is in the midst of a WWE Women's Championship reign that has seen her emerge victorious over three of the all-time greats in Bayley, Charlotte Flair and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Which makes it all the more remarkable that she's never faced anyone quite like Jade Cargill before.
Cargill is fresh off a victory over Naomi in their brutal No Holds Barred clash at Evolution, and Ms. Money in the Bank turned right around to cash in her guaranteed contract to steal the Women's World Championship from IYO SKY. Naomi will now defend the title against both the Genius of the Sky and Rhea Ripley during the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.
The World Heavyweight Championship will also be on the line as Gunther squares off against CM Punk. The Ring General was able to send Goldberg off into a not-so-happy retirement with his victory at Saturday Night's Main Event, and now he gets the opportunity to further cement his legacy by defeating the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World'.
Becky Lynch will once again have to put her Women's Intercontinental Championship up against her former "protégé" Lyra Valkyria, and Randy Orton is set for a once in a lifetime tag team contest. The Viper will team with Grammy Award nominated artist Jelly Roll to take on Drew McIntyre and social media megastar Logan Paul.
Here is everything we know about SummerSlam 2025 from East Rutherford, New Jersey. Check back for updates as more matches are announced for the event's first ever two night extravaganza.
WWE SummerSlam date:
Night one: Saturday, August 2, 2025
Night two: Sunday, August 3, 2025
WWE SummerSlam time:
Night one: 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT)
Night two: 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT)
WWE SummerSlam location:
Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
How To Watch WWE SummerSlam:
Streaming: Exclusively in the United States on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.
WWE SummerSlam Card (Announced):
John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship
Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
