WWE Raw Preview (5/12/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The fallout from Backlash begins on WWE Raw Monday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
There were several interesting developments for the red brand at the most recent WWE PLE, as Dominik Mysterio retained the Intercontinental Championship against Penta, Lyra Valkyria won a hard-fought match to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch, and Gunther used an aggressive approach to defeat Pat McAfee.
However, what could offer the most intrigue is the chaos from last week’s Monday Night Raw.
CM Punk returned to take aim at Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman, and Raw general manager Adam Pearce has announced that Punk will have a microphone in hand for the first time since Heyman’s shocking betrayal at WrestleMania 41.
What will he have to say about this newly-formed dangerous alliance that wants all the power on Raw?
Meanwhile, Pearce has also teased a response from Jey Uso after he was attacked by Logan Paul a week ago after Raw went off the air.
The two superstars will officially go one-on-one for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, the current champ figures to have revenge on the mind.
Elsewhere, Penta vs. Chad Gable has been added to the card after El Grande Americano interfered to cost Penta his shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Since Gable is clearly not El Grande Americano, perhaps both men will play a role in how things unfold in this grudge match.
Also announced is Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky vs. Roxanne Perez and Guilia, AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor, and The War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers.
Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw in Louisville:
CM Punk returns to Raw
When Rollins and Breakker aligned to take out Punk and Roman Reigns, everyone knew that both men would eventually return for vengeance. While “The Tribal Chief” has yet to do that, Punk’s return signals that he’s a man on a mission to get back at Heyman costing him the win in his first WrestleMania main event. What will he have to say to the dominant trio?
Jey Uso responds to Logan Paul’s attack
Paul’s sneak attack on Jey after Raw was predictable given his history in WWE, and he’ll clearly stop at nothing to win a world title. But Jey doesn’t back down from a fight, and with the Saturday Night’s Main Event showdown coming up, the champion will probably do more than just yeet if he comes face to face with “The Maverick” on Raw.
Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez and Guilia
Mami is back after she gave the current Women’s World Champion a much-needed assist in her ongoing feud with the NXT stars. But both Perez and Guilia have shown that they are ready for the WWE main roster with their impressive skill sets, and scoring a win over two highly-accomplished talents such as Ripley and SKY would be a huge step forward in their quest to ring in a new era for the women’s division.
Penta vs. Chad Gable
Many are convinced that Gable is indeed El Grande Americano, but there is no evidence to prove such a thing. We probably shouldn’t tell that to Penta, who likely doesn’t care who Americano is at this point. All he wants is to get payback for the world-renowned luchador sticking his nose in his business once again at Backlash.
AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor
There is plenty of history between these two former friends. Things have been tense with Judgment Day, and Balor was a factor in Dominik’s title defense at Backlash. Styles has made it clear that he’s coming for the gold, and this should be a must-see match since these superstars know each other so well.
The War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers
These two teams are looking to move one step closer to the World Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by The New Day. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods seemingly want no part of a rematch with Erik and Ivar, as they were the ones who suggested that Julius Creed and Brutus Creed get an opportunity to prove that they're worthy of a title shot.
How to Watch WWE Raw Monday:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw.
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
Monday Night Raw Location:
Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky