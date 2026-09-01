WWE Raw Results & Booking Grades: Penta Earns Shot at Roman Reigns

This week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix started with a bang.

Right after the show aired, The Usos were shown arriving in the building's parking lot. Before they could get out of their car, OTM and Royce Keys attacked. It was a brutal attack that included pulling the Usos out of their car and smashing them into the windshields.

OTM and Royce Keys then destroyed the car by smashing it up. Both Jimmy and Jey Uso were bleeding and Jacob Fatu attempted to get into the fray. Before he could, Keys and OTM drove away.

OH MY GOD 😱



Royce Keys and OTM have brutally attacked The Usos backstage! pic.twitter.com/oaJmZbBQT1 — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2026

Both Sol Ruca and Raquel Rodriguez made their entrances for their WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship match. Before they could start the match, Fatu stormed the ringside area and climbed onto the announce table with a microphone. He cursed and yelled at Royce Keys and OTM for what they did. He said that if they wanted a war, he would bring them one. He then left and the match started.

Booking Grade: 7/10

The angle to start the show with The Bloodline and Keys was certainly a fresh way to start the show. It was shot well, and the announce team put it over as unhinged. Thumbs up on the presentation and the idea.

Jimmy and Jey Uso came across as pretty sympathetic during this, which is counterproductive to the larger story at play. Those two just turned heel on Solo Sikoa and are the antagonists to LA Knight. This is a messy alignment and it's not clear who WWE wants the audience to cheer and boo.

Royce Keys | WWE

Raquel Rodriguez retains the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Sol Ruca to retain her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Sol Ruca appeared to be gaining some momentum on her side and tried to capitalize on that with a Sol Snatcher to finish things off.

Lyra Valkyria countered that move and grabbed Ruca before she could hit it. Valkyria pushed Ruca off the top rope and into the waiting arms of Rodriguez. Rodriguez dropped her with a sidewalk slam and then made the cover for the win.

Booking Grade: 6/10

You could see this finish coming a mile away. The Ruca and Valkyria storyline needed some juice and this provides that, but it all feels kind of beneath Ruca at this point, given the start she had on the main roster.

LYRA 😨



Off the interference from Lyra Valkyria, @RaquelWWE retains the Women's Intercontinental Title! pic.twitter.com/rXWUMFc2Ii — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2026

Chad Gable walked to the ring and cut a promo. He said he thought he was satisfied as the Intercontinental Champion, but he wasn't. He said he wanted more matches and then talked about the fans in Mexico.

He said he wouldn't be the champion without them and that he wanted to find a way to thank them. He said he would be able to when Raw heads to Mexico City. Gable confirmed he would defend his championship at that event and then called out Dragon Lee.

Dragon Lee WILL NOT back down from Ethan Page! 👏@dragonlee95 pic.twitter.com/TNBztMyyNs — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2026

Gable said that Lee was an impressive talent whom he respected. He said he nearly advanced in the world title tournament last week and, because of that, wanted to choose him as his opponent. This brought out Ethan Page. Page claimed he wanted a shot at the title first and Gable decided, with Adam Pearce's approval, that Page would face Lee and whoever won would face him on Raw in Mexico City.

Dragon Lee defeated Ethan Page to earn a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Page tried to cheat in the match by removing the ring post cover. Lee smashed into it and Page went for a pin, but the referee noticed what happened and stopped counting the pin. Gable tipped him off. Page got in Gable's face and Lee hit Operation Dragon for the victory.

Booking Grade: 10/10

This all worked well. Page got some real heel heat out there and was a suitable antagonist to both Gable and Lee. The match was logical to do and Lee getting the win to earn the shot in Mexico City is a strong match for that show.

THE DRAGON 🐉@dragonlee95 is now the No. 1 Contender for the Intercontinental Title! pic.twitter.com/7yTWmtCeJq — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2026

Roman Reigns and LA Knight nearly come to blows

Roman Reigns made his ring entrance and then cut a promo about being the Tribal Chief. He said it was a burden because he should be focused on Penta and Rey Fenix, but instead he was having to deal with people like Solo Sikoa and LA Knight, who didn't deserve title matches.

Reigns said that Solo Sikoa would acknowledge the family and said he made a grave mistake in tossing his hat in with LA Knight. Reigns that turned his attention to Knight, but Knight joined him right away.

LA Knight told Reigns that he had been calling him out for months for a title shot and Reigns was ducking him. He called Reigns a coward, but then got in the ring and said they would get down to business right there. Before he could, Solo Sikoa was shown getting attacked backstage. Sikoa was down and it looked as if Jacob Fatu was the culprit.

Knight ran backstage to try to help, but got in Fatu's face. Fatu said it wasn't him. The two nearly came to blows, but then Roman Reigns appeared and dropped Knight with a Superman Punch. He said that he had Knight under control and told Fatu to deal with Royce Keys.

Booking Grade: 5/10

This is a weak storyline that's meandering around. Are we supposed to think Fatu attacked Solo? Makes sense. Yet the storyline appears to be that he didn't. So, who did?

The psychology around all of this is a mess. Reigns is acting like a heel, getting cheered, but then also at the same time booed seconds later because he takes out one of the top babyfaces on the show. Plus, it wasn't clear who Reigns was talking about at the end. He had Knight under control or Solo?

Lastly, if it wasn't Fatu that attacked Solo, isn't Reigns curious as to who it was?

SOLO IS DOWN 😨



The CHAOS backstage CONTINUES!! pic.twitter.com/oOV0XtP0Or — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2026

Je'Von Evans and Dominik Mysterio wrestled, but the match ended in a no-contest after JD McDonagh illegally got involved in the match. Joe Hendry ran down to make the save and then Adam Pearce walked out and furiously called a tag match as the restart.

Mysterio and McDonagh defeated Hendry and Evans after the match started. Mysterio hit Hendry with his top rope frog splash to earn the victory.

Booking Grade: 7/10

Totally fine stuff, but filler stuff at the same time. Evans keeps taking losses

Adam Pearce has SPOKEN! 🗣️ @ScrapDaddyAP



We now have an impromptu tag match! pic.twitter.com/Z70A0JsoyX — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2026

Becky Lynch was interviewed backstage, but was immediately interrupted by Stephanie Vaquer. Vaquer asked Lynch what the interviewer wanted to know, which was why Lynch helped her last week. Lynch said she was nice and that she helped because she wanted to take the title off of Vaquer and not Liv Morgan.

Lynch said Vaquer owed her, but Vaquer said she didn't owe anyone anything. She said that the title belonged on her waist and then told Lynch to stay out of her way.

Paul Heyman was interviewed backstage and was asked to give a spoiler for Bron Breakker vs. Oba Femi on Sunday. Heyman said he couldn't do it, but said it would be a match that defines the future of WWE. He said that the winner obviously gets momentum, but the bigger question would be what happens to the loser. Heyman put over Breakker and Femi. He said the world would see who was best on Sunday.

Penta earns a shot at Roman Reigns and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Penta defeated Rey Fenix to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship number one contender tournament. Penta now has a shot at Roman Reigns at the upcoming episode of Raw in Mexico City.

The match was excellent. Both of these guys have had incredible matches over the years and have wonderful chemistry. Penta won the match with the Mexican Destroyer and after he drove Fenix through the announcer's table with the Penta driver.

After the match, Roman Reigns walked out and confronted Penta. The two stared one another down as the show ended.

Booking Grade: 10/10

A fantastic match and the only way to go in terms of who to book as the winner. Penta vs. Roman Reigns should be an excellent match.

WWE Raw Results

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Sol Ruca to retain the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Dragon Lee defeated Ethan Page to earn a shot at the Men's WWE Intercontinental Championship

Je'Von Evans vs. Dominik Mysterio ended in a disqualification

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh defeated Je'Von Evans and Joe Hendry