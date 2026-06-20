A highly respected WWE Hall of Famer believes LA Knight has earned a World Title run with the company.

Just a few short weeks ago, a good portion of the WWE Universe was hopeful that LA Knight would win the King of the Ring Tournament and head to SummerSlam to compete for a World Title. Unfortunately, the current Triple H creative regime seems to be set on trying to relive past Bloodline glory and put Jey Uso over instead. Uso will go on to face Oba Femi for the King of the Ring later this month at Night of Champions.

Just because Knight has lost another opportunity to compete for a World Championship, however, that doesn't mean he'll never make it to the top of the mountain. In fact, a certain WWE Hall of Famer believes the Raw Superstar has more than earned a World Title run with the company.

LA Knight | Netflix

AJ Styles believes LA Knight has earned a World Title run in WWE

On the latest episode of The Phenomenally Retro Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles discussed LA Knight's current trajectory with the company and stated he believes he's one of the people in the company right now who has earned a World Championship reign before he calls it a career.

"I do hope he gets to be World Champion," AJ Styles said. "I really think he has earned it, and his mic work is pretty freaking awesome. So, I'd like to see it. He's a guy that could hold a World Heavyweight Championship, no problem. And he's got the mouth to back it up. I'd like to see it happen.

"I mean, the reality is we've got a lot of guys who are getting to that point where time's coming, and it waits for no one. So if we're gonna do something, let's do it. Let's get it done. I'd like to see some Heavyweight Champions that we haven't seen before."

Why a Jey Uso WWE Championship win is the best path for LA Knight

While fans might be less than thrilled with this outcome at first, a Jey Uso WWE Championship win at SummerSlam might be the best path for LA Knight to win the company's top prize before 2026 is done.

It doesn't seem likely that WWE views LA Knight on the same level as a Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns, but he's certainly on the level of a Jey Uso. The history between these two men over the last year sets a perfect stage for these two to battle over SmackDown's top prize later this year.

If Jey Uso wins the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, and that's followed up by a long-awaited Money in the Bank win for LA Knight in October, Main Event Jey Uso better start counting the days with his title before Knight decides to take it from him.

Things have turned PHYSICAL between The Usos and LA Knight!! pic.twitter.com/LCXSD23Yxy — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2026

It's unlikely LA Knight would have won a World Championship at SummerSlam even if he won the King of the Ring and challenged for it, so a potential scenario where he could cash in Money in the Bank on Jey Uso would be some poetic justice that many in the WWE Universe would be very happy about.