WWE Raw Preview (8/31/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Roman Reigns will make his return to Monday Night Raw tonight in Cleveland, Ohio, and he has some business that needs to be handled.

WWE fans have not seen The OTC since he was embarrassed by Solo Sikoa and LA Knight back on August 17. Solo Dolo fired more than a warning shot when he dropped his cousin with a Samoan Spike, and The Megastar added insult to injury when he reset the reigning World Heavyweight Champion back to factory settings with a BFT.

If Bloodline history has taught us anything, it's that Roman Reigns does not take disrespect lightly. It'll be very interesting to see how The OTC chooses to respond to Solo Sikoa and LA Knight later this evening.

SOLO SIKOA SPIKES ROMAN REIGNS!!!



OH MY GOD!!! pic.twitter.com/yOfUJTAwNW — WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2026

There's also a new threat on Monday Night Raw that commands Roman's attention. Royce Keys made his surprising return last week, alongside the debuting Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, and this new trio of heavy hitters ruined the main event tag team match by taking out Sikoa, Knight and The Usos.

It wasn't that long ago that Keys, Sikoa and Knight were allies when they teamed up to beat Jacob Fatu and The Usos in a six-man tag team match at SummerSlam, but after no one came to his aid during a post-Street Fight assault at the hands of the Samoan Werewolf, Keys let those past alliances fall by the wayside.

Last but certainly not least, Roman Reigns will need to keep his eye on the World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament. The finals will take place tonight, with two brothers battling it out for the right to face The OTC on September 14. It'll be Penta going one-on-one with AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix.

The Women's Intercontinental Championship will also be on the line later this evening. After knocking off Lyra Valkyria last week, Sol Ruca has earned an opportunity to win the title back from The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio, Becky Lynch, LA Knight and Je'Von Evans are all expected to appear on the show as well. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of WWE Raw. Check back for updates as more announcements could be made prior to airtime.

World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament: Penta vs. Rey Fenix

Penta vs. Rey Fenix | WWE

The tournament to crown a new No. 1 Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship has produced some of the most exciting matches that Monday Night Raw has had to offer in 2026, and the very best may have been saved for last.

Penta will go one-on-one with his own brother Rey Fenix, with the winner moving on to challenge Roman Reigns on September 14 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sol Ruca

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sol Ruca | WWE

Sol Ruca has been on a bit of a redemption tour ever since she lost her Women's Intercontinental Championship to Raquel Rodriguez back in July. Wins over Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria have put her right back in contention, and if she can find a way to overcome the inevitable Judgment Day interference tonight in Cleveland, Sol may soon call herself a two-time Women's IC Champion.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

WWE Raw SPOILERS:

Match results for the August 31 episode of WWE Raw and the September 4 edition of Friday Night SmackDown that were recorded last Friday night in Cleveland.

WWE Raw card:

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw

World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament: Penta vs. Rey Fenix

Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Sol Ruca for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Men's Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable to address his next challenger