WWE Raw Results, Highlights, and Live Blog (4/13/26)

This week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix marks the final Monday night stop on the Road to WrestleMania. With just days left before the biggest event of the year in Las Vegas, all the top feuds for the show coming out of the Raw brand will get their final chapter of the build.

In the WrestleMania 42 main event on Sunday night, CM Punk will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns. This week on the show, Reigns and Punk will face off one final time before they stand across from each other in the ring and fight for the gold.

This week on Raw, Reigns will address Punk one final time. The feud between the two men has been about respect, family, and being the best. What will Reigns have to say to Punk before they lock up at WrestleMania? Find out on this week's episode of WWE Raw.

Another major WrestleMania match from the Raw brand is Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar. Last week on Raw, both men were supposed to sign the contract to fight at WrestleMania, but they couldn't coexist for a few minutes in order to do it. Their interactions have been filled with violence and that likely won't change tonight.

Both Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi will appear on tonight's episode of WWE Raw. To this point, Femi has gotten the better of Lesnar during their physical encounters. Will Lesnar be able to secure some momentum before they arrive in Vegas?

Oba Femi | Netflix

Finally, this week will also feature a final encounter between Seth Rollins and Gunther. Last week on Raw, it was revealed that Gunther had a working relationship with Paul Heyman. In response, Seth Rollins said that his match with Gunther at WrestleMania is now personal because of the hatred he has for Heyman.

How will Seth Rollins and Gunther address each other before WrestleMania? Will Paul Heyman involve himself at all? It all comes to a head tonight on Monday Night Raw.

WWE Raw Results:

-A pre-taped promo aired from Roman Reigns. Reigns sat and looked at the camera, while clips played of Punk showing himself to be a hypocrite over the years. Reigns said that he liked Pat McAfee and that he never had a punter talk down to him. Reigns said that he wanted Punk to tell the truth later in the night and if he didn't, Reigns would tell it for him.

WWE Raw card:

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns will both be under the same roof

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi are scheduled to appear