WWE Raw Results, Highlights and Live Blog (2/2/26)

After the 2026 Royal Rumble over the weekend, WWE is officially on the Road to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. That road continues with this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Both Royal Rumble winners will be live on this week's episode of Raw. Roman Reigns will make his first WWE Raw appearance in a while, but the question is what will The Tribal Chief have to say?

Has Reigns decided which champion he's going to face at WrestleMania this year? Is that champion CM Punk? What kind of encounter might Reigns and Punk have this week?

Morgan is regular on Raw, but will have to iron out some drama that stemmed from her winning the Royal Rumble over the weekend. She eliminated her Judgment Day partner, Raquel Rodriguez, from the match, which likely didn't go over well with the faction.

Now, Rodriguez will have to beat Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship in order to be in a title match at WrestleMania. Luckily for her, she has a title match this week.

Rodriguez has terrorized Vaquer for weeks and has attacked her injured ankle from behind on multiple occasions. Vaquer asked for a match with Rodriguez, and last week, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce granted her one. It won't just be any match, but a Philadelphia Street Fight.

Stephanie Vaquer | WWE

Speaking of CM Punk, he'll certainly be looking for an explanation from Finn Balor this week on the show. Depending on what that explanation is, Punk may look to exact revenge as well.

Last week, Finn Balor interfered during the CM Punk vs. AJ Styles world championship main event. Balor destroyed Punk and left him lying in the ring as the show went off the air. Punk beat Balor to retain his world title on Raw in Belfast, Ireland, two weeks ago, but both men originally shook hands out of respect last week. How will Balor explain his actions against Punk?

