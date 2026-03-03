WWE Raw Results, Highlights And Live Blog (3/2/26)
With the Elimination Chamber PLE in the rearview mirror, this week's episode of WWE Raw is set to be colossal as the road to WrestleMania continues.
At Elimination Chamber, CM Punk did what he said he was going to do and defeated Finn Balor to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship. In doing so, Punk secured his spot in the WrestleMania main event and will be defending his championship in Las Vegas against Roman Reigns.
For the first time since Reigns declared he'd be choosing Punk as his WrestleMania opponent, the two men will be in the same building on this week's episode of Raw. The last time they stood together, Reigns declared his hatred for Punk. Punk accused Reigns of copying his formula on the way to being a massive star.
What will the two men say to each other now that their match is officially set? Find out tonight on WWE Raw.
The big match on this week's show is Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta for the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship. Penta earned his shot at Dominik a few weeks ago, but the match is set for today. Who will be the IC champion heading into WrestleMania?
Another major match this week on the show is Gunther vs. Dragon Lee. Gunther retired AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble this year and has been disrespectful toward him ever since that night. Lee was Styles' former tag team partner and has been attacking Gunther for weeks. This week, Lee will get an official shot at The Ring General.
Finally, the new WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, AJ Lee, will be on Raw this week. What will Lee say about winning her first championship since returning to WWE last year?
Becky Lynch has already called for Adam Pearce to reverse the decision from the event. How will this title situation shake out ahead of the biggest PLE of the year?
WWE Raw on Netflix begins tonight at 8 p.m. EST.
WWE Raw results:
Check back at 8pm EST for full results and highlights from this week's WWE Raw.
WWE Raw card:
- Roman Reigns returns to Monday Night Raw
- World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will appear
- GM Adam Pearce addresses Seth Rollins' interference at Elimination Chamber
- AJ Lee celebrates her Women's Intercontinental Championship victory over Becky Lynch
- Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
- Gunther vs. Dragon Lee
